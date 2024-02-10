NBA Rumors: Lakers and Mavericks to Likely Compete For Spencer Dinwiddie

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be among the most active teams on trade deadline day and swing for the fences in hopes of landing a game-changing player. However, they were surprisingly inactive and will now rely on the buyout market to add players to their roster.

One player they are reportedly interested in is former Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors on trade deadline day for former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder before being released. The veteran guard is now looking for a new home and is being sought after by the Lakers.

However, they aren’t alone in having Dinwiddie on their wishlist. The Dallas Mavericks are also reportedly interested in signing their former guard. He spent a year and a half with the franchise before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. A year later, the Mavericks want to bring him back and the team’s minority owner, Mark Cuban, has already set the wheels in motion. He was seen having a conversation with Dinwiddie when Dallas visited Brooklyn to take on the Nets earlier this week.

Dinwiddie would be a terrific addition to either team. He can come off the bench and be the primary ball-handler to help ease the burden on his team’s guards. The guard even shot over 40% from the perimeter during his stint with the Mavericks. He can stretch the floor late in games and knock down three-pointers during clutch moments, whether it be during the regular season or the playoffs.

Given his options, the veteran guard can choose whichever team he fancies and will likely announce a decision soon.

Lakers’ failed pursuit of Dejounte Murray

The Lakers were in hot pursuit of Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray before the trade deadline passed. They wanted the veteran to bolster their roster and be an elite third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers were reportedly willing to part ways with D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a first-round draft pick to land the Hawks star. However, Atlanta allegedly demanded guard Austin Reaves as part of the Murray deal, and talks between the two teams stalled. Eventually, they couldn’t agree on terms, and he remains a Hawk at least until the summer.

The Lakers will take solace in Russell’s improved form over the past ten games. The veteran guard is averaging 23 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc in his last ten outings. If he can continue his sensational recent form, the Lakers could go far in the playoffs.