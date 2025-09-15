Anthony Edwards Determined to Become the Ultimate Matchup Nightmare After WCF Exit, Says Timberwolves Insider

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards warms up before game five of the western conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards is widely regarded as one of the candidates to become the next face of the NBA and American basketball, and that may very well have been the case in 2025 had the Minnesota Timberwolves not run into the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. Now off the grid, Edwards is looking to return stronger than ever.

Edwards has earned a “legend killer” reputation of sorts, having defeated all of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons. But when it came to facing stars of his generation in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, Edwards fell short.

According to Jon Krawczynski, the coming season will see a more determined version of Edwards, as this is the first time in two years he didn’t have to focus on Team U.S.A. basketball over the summer break. He has now worked on parts of his game that will take him to another level, while also trying to assume a more leadership-focused role.

“He was pretty forthright after the loss to the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals that he’s still got a big step to make to get to the level of a Shai, or a Luka [Doncic],” Krawczynski said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “I think he still came into the summer believing it was a little too easy to take him away from the game.”

Edwards, according to a Timberwolves insider, spent a lot of time over the summer learning how to be more efficient against elite defenses. To be fair, he hasn’t experienced huge drop-offs in the Western Conference Finals in 2024 (against the Dallas Mavericks) or 2025, averaging around 24 points per game.

But unlocking that ‘something extra’ means reaching a level where you’re considered one of the best in the league and a true nightmare for defenders to match up against. That’s exactly where Edwards wants to be.

“There are reports that he’s become a pretty vocal leader, and these guys focused on taking the final step after getting bounced, kind of embarrassingly, in the Western Conference Finals in the last two years,” Krawczynski added.

Minnesota lost in a gentleman’s sweep in both 2024 and 2025, something the team will be looking to change heading into the 2025–26 season.

Edwards will once again be looked at as the main man. Considering how locked in he’s been over the past few weeks, as evidenced by his absence from social media, it certainly looks like things are starting to change.