“Get Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Paul Pierce Names Only Way Stephen Curry’s Warriors Can Get Back to Championship Contention

The Warriors have been on a downward spiral since winning the title in 2022. They lost in the second round in the 2023 playoffs and were eliminated in the play-in tournament in 2024. In the offseason, they lost Klay Thompson to the Mavericks, putting even more pressure on Stephen Curry to carry the roster. Paul Pierce believes the team needs to do their guard a favor and trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Advertisement

On an episode of the KG Certified podcast filmed in August, Pierce claimed that the Warriors won’t sniff a championship unless they find a way to land the two-time MVP. He said,

“The only way the Golden State Warriors get back where they need to get back if they find a way to get Giannis[Antetokounmpo] over there.”

Garnett found his co-star’s proclamation fishy. He alleged that he had some inside information that led him to the conclusion. He claimed his former teammate had secret information about the Warriors’ plan to bring Antetokounmpo.

He then recalled how Pierce had talked about a potential Damian Lillard trade to the Bucks in 2023 when he was heavily linked with a move to Miami. The superstar guard joined the Bucks a few days after his proclamation. Garnett said,

“Like the Dame to Milwaukee was a random. When you said that, like, ‘Man, if Dame could get to Milwaukee’. I am looking at you like, ‘Why the fuck would Dame, man?’ And then it happened… You had inside information.”

However, Pierce claimed he was merely thinking like a general manager and envisioning the only possible scenario in which the Warriors could compete for the championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KG: Certified (@kgcertified)

Antetokounmpo’s fit alongside Curry would be seamless. While the guard dominates from beyond the arc, the six-time All-Star is an unstoppable force in the paint. A potential team-up between the two could unlock a high-quality inside-outside game both in the half-court and fastbreak settings.

However, it’s unlikely that the Bucks would even entertain the thought of letting Antekounmpo leave. However, one Eastern Conference giant could be willing to part ways with its cornerstone and the Warriors are reportedly keeping close tabs on the situation.

Warriors eyeing Jimmy Butler

Last week, NBA insider Sam Amick revealed on The TK Show that the Warriors are pursuing Jimmy Butler. The veteran guard has two years left on his deal, but the second is a player option, which he’s expected to opt out of to sign a long-term extension.

The Heat reportedly aren’t interested in handing him a lengthy extension, prompting speculation that he’s available to teams willing to trade for him. Amick said,

“Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer, didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors have interest there and I think probably made a couple of calls during the summer.”

He also reported that the Warriors will try to sign Antetokounmpo next summer if the Bucks endure another underwhelming season. Perhaps Garnett was spot on Pierce having inside information.