Jimmy Butler to the Warriors? NBA Insider Reveals Information Linking Dubs to the Miami Heat Star

During the last two years, the Golden State Warriors have been unable to sign superstar-level players owing to their bloated luxury tax bill. Stephen Curry needs an elite player beside him to really compete in the Western Conference after Klay Thompson’s exit and Andrew Wiggins’ regression. On that note, The Athletic’s senior NBA writer Sam Amick revealed that the Dubs are heavily interested in 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Amick joined one of the Bay Area’s renowned columnists Tim Kawakami on the latter’s The TK Show. During the pod, Kawakami asked Amick about the potential superstars the Warriors could sign in the near future.

The senior NBA writer admitted that the Warriors’ financial limitations have curbed their capacity to sign a big-name player. The free agency offers them no chance, but they can still use the trade route.

Amick believes that the Dubs have to rely on things going wrong in other franchises to really land some elite talent. Otherwise, they are looking at a stalemate situation.

He believes Jimmy Butler’s situation with the Miami Heat could open up his availability. Butler was eligible for an extension during the 2024 offseason but the Heat didn’t sign him to one.

He is going to be a free agent during the 2025 offseason. Therefore, the Heat might look to trade their superstar to acquire some assets in exchange. Amick revealed that the Warriors have already contacted the Heat to trade for the two-way guard.

The NBA insider told Kawakami,

“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere. Like you said, not free-agency but trade wise… Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer, didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors have interest there and I think probably made a couple of calls during the summer.”

Butler and the Miami Heat have been at a crossroads since the 2023-24 season. Heat’s Team President Pat Riley has been unsatisfied with Butler’s health.

He played in just 60 games last season and missed the entire first round of the 2024 playoffs as the Heat got smacked by the Boston Celtics in five games.

At the time, during a casual interaction at a pub, the two-way guard had suggested that such fate would not have befallen them if he was healthy. However, Riley asked Butler to shut up about his team’s chances unless he is healthy enough to perform for them.

Such remarks by the Heat president indicate that all is not well between the two parties. Butler is in the last year of his 3-year, $146 million contract.

He is set to earn $52 million next season. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the Dubs can make room for him considering they have the highest luxury tax bill in the league. Perhaps, they will have to unload Andrew Wiggins, who is set to earn $24 million next season.

Amick also pointed out that the Dubs will be keeping a keen eye on Milwaukee and Phoenix to secure suitable prospects.