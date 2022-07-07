“GET ME OUTTA HERE!”: $175 million man Dwyane Wade once participated in HILARIOUS commercial, where he supposedly asked to be traded from Heat

When Dwyane Wade volunteered to do a hilarious T-Mobile advertisement, that probably sent some Heat fans into panic mode

How about we start this off by stating the obvious? Dwyane Wade is the greatest Miami Heat of all time.

During his time with the franchise, the man won 3 championships, and of course, a helluva lot more games being an absolute superstar for this franchise. And by the end of his hallowed career, while he had spent a few seasons away from South Beach, he never lost the love and support of Wade County. But, let’s just say, an advertisement did have a certain alternate reality in mind.

Let’s just get right into it, shall we?

Dwyane Wade once convinced the NBA world that he wanted out of the Miami Heat in commercial… without even knowing it

Slight tangent here, but is it part of every NBA star’s training to be absolutely hilarious during commercials?

We have seen this with Stephen Curry, LaMelo Ball, James Harden, and just so many more athletes, that it has already become a beloved norm. And let’s just say, this T-Mobile advertisement we’re going to show you is no different.

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

This advertisement does get us thinking. Which team would a prime D-Wade fit perfectly into, in today’s NBA?

Would it be the Lakers for that LeBron James connection? Would it be the Warriors for his elite slashing ability in a space-filled offensive system?

Well wherever he would fit, if he ever left like that, we might have seen some Dwyane Wade jerseys being thrown into the ocean from South Beach.

So, we’re all happy such a riot was avoided completely.

