"Get You a Queen That...": LeBron James Shamelessly Brags About His Bond With Savannah James Through Adorable IG Story

There have been countless NBA players in the past that just can’t seem to stay committed to their partner. That just isn’t LeBron James though. The man practically worships the very ground his wife, Savannah James stands on. And of course, as is needed in any successful relationship, that goes both ways.

That said, as of the time of writing, the couple has been together for a little over 20 years while being married for 10. And while having a partner is a wonderful thing, it’s easy for things to start to get a bit mundane and dry. But, as he has done with Father Time, it appears that the King simply hates following the rules.

The Lakers man recently put up an Instagram story of his wife and the way she was looking at him. And it’s fair to say that there aren’t many things more adorable than it in the entire world.

LeBron James tells all his followers to get a queen like Savannah James

When it comes to basketball wives, Savannah James seems to be at the top of the proverbial hierarchy. The woman almost has a regal presence to her, the kind that makes you wonder if she could literally smite you down if you get on her bad side.

But apparently, despite so many years of staying together, it appears that side just doesn’t apply to LeBron James… or that he has learned to dodge it with the finesse of a ballet dancer. Either way, here is the King’s Instagram story in question.

“Get you a queen that look at you like this. My (love) @mrs_savannahrj”

Most people would probably feel a tad bit jealous of the two here, and justifiably so. They’re rich, have the perfect, adorable family, and are still very much in love together. Who couldn’t cry themselves to sleep, wanting what they have?

However, we will say, it’s hard not to be happy for this couple. They have stuck close together through thick and thin. And given how adorable they are together, we hope that never stops.

What is LeBron James averaging this season?

After 49 games played, LeBron James is currently averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Additionally, the Lakers star is shooting 50.2% from the field, 30.6% from three, and 76.5% from the charity stripe.