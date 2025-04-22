“Get Your Friends and Family Out of Your Ear”: LeBron James Speaks on Blocking Out Noise in the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are a different beast in comparison to the 82-game regular season. Every second matters and could be the difference between winning and losing. Plenty of external factors could knock an athlete off their game. Lakers superstar LeBron James is the best at maintaining laser focus in the postseason. He revealed the key to blocking out outside noise.

No player in NBA history has played in more playoff games than LeBron James, who has appeared in 288 games and counting. During those intense battles, he has learned a thing or two about finding success in the playoffs. After all, he is a four-time NBA champion.

One of the most imperative aspects is having a clear mind. There is so much noise when the postseason comes around, it is common for players to succumb to the moment. Very rarely has LeBron been a victim of such circumstance. He elevates when the stakes are higher and has mastered what it takes to excel—and succeed.

Whenever a team wins Game 1, the following game is typically significantly more difficult. It requires a special level of concentration and focus to overcome the fight from an opponent trying to claw their way back into a series.

In the recent episode of the Mind the Game podcast, LeBron and Steve Nash spoke about the NBA playoffs. During their discussion, James gave insight on how he prepares for those bounce-back situations, specifically the keys to block out any noise.

“You have to stay even-keel,” LeBron said. “You have to get your friends and family out of your ear.”

Each series can go up to seven games. Although the winner of Game 1 goes on to win the series 77.8% of the time, nothing is over until it is over. LeBron has been on both sides of the coin and understands nothing is a given in the playoffs. It is easy to think so when things are going well.

“You have to get off of social media cause everybody is going to praise the f**k out of you like you just won the greatest thing of all time,” James said. “You have to be able to get away from it all.”

LeBron doesn’t keep this philosophy to himself but implores his teammates to follow the same methods. The job is never done until four games have been won. LeBron is a living testimony, having led the Cavaliers to a 3-1 comeback against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The timing of James’ comments is perfect, considering the Lakers’ current situation. Los Angeles lost Game 1 of their first-round series to the Timberwolves at home.

LeBron’s quote could come as a warning to Minnesota, hinting they will face a hungrier version of the Lakers. Nonetheless, it will be a heavyweight bout between the two teams. Game 2 will take place on Tuesday, April 22, at 10 PM ET on TNT.