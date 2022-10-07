Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch Is the ‘Devout Mormon’ Woman Ime Udoka Cheated On Nia Long With as per New Reveal

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal reaches its crescendo, Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch identified as the mystery cheating partner.

Ime Udoka is pretty much done. His act of cheating has shaken up the entire Boston Celtics organization.

Much has been said about his affairs in recent times. However, Daily Mail has finally revealed Udoka’s partner in crime.

While rumors had already connected Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch and Udoka, this has finally been confirmed. But what was missing earlier was information on Kathleen.

Ime Udoka’s cheating partner Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch is a devout Mormon

Kathleen is reportedly 34 and married. She is also a mother of three. Lynch worked as Boston Celtics’ service manager.

Daily Mail also reported that Kathleen is a friend of Danny Ainge. Both are devout Mormons and thus established familiarity.

Ainge is a former Boston Celtics guard. He played 14 seasons in the league and then coached the Suns before joining Celtics management.

So, safe to say, Ainge is pretty well connected in Boston and should not have had any problem getting Lynch a job.

Kathleen mostly took on work as the team’s liaison. Which mostly involved arranging travel, booking hotels, and getting people game tickets.

There is a high chance that Lynch also arranged for Nia Long’s travel. TMZ had earlier reported how Ime Udoka made Long move to Boston two weeks before the reveal. Kathleen was likely in charge of that too.

Danny Ainge was deeply disappointed with Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch and Ime Udoka

Daily Mail also reported that Danny found out about the investigation a few months ago. So, essentially, members close to the organization like Ainge already knew about team’s investigation.

Ime Udoka’s mistress REVEALED as 34-year-old married team service manager with ties to Danny Ainge | Daily Mail Online 🤔🤔 https://t.co/8fnMIVysLC — Tweets (@TheGoodAndBads) October 6, 2022

But despite his closeness to the cheating scandal, Ainge refused to partake in the proceedings. He stayed away from all decisions taken after, including Ime Udoka’s suspension.

Lynch reportedly grew up in an active Mormon house. She grew up in Ainge’s hometown. Kathleen and Danny’s daughter went to college together at Brigham Young University. Ainge hired her in 2013 and she’s since worked with the team.

Lynch is married to a financial consultant and has three children. While primary reveals shed light on light on the nature of their relationship, Daily Mail’s source has tried to put a stop to them.

The source claimed that the relationship was purely consensual but also short-lived. The impact this new reveal will have on Ime Udoka and all the parties involved only time will tell.

However, one thing is for sure. Udoka is going to find it terribly hard to get back into the league. And he’s definitely burned all bridges with the Boston Celtics.

