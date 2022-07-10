Shaquille O’Neal’s $1500 Ford Bronco almost slipped from his hands because of $300 insurance, but ‘General’ helped

Shaquille O’Neal reveals the heartwarming reason why he has an endorsement deal with General Insurance

Shaquille O’Neal is one seriously rich man, isn’t he?

The Lakers legend currently has a net worth of a whopping $600 million. And a massive, massive reason behind that is, of course, his countless endorsement deals.

Shaq does his thing with countless different companies. And one of those many is General Insurance.

But, there may be a slight difference between General, and everybody else.

When it comes to this endorsement decision by the Big Diesel, he didn’t just do it for the money. No, no, no, there was a very important little story attached to it as well.

And we have to say, the anecdote is a seriously heartwarming one.

General Insurance once helped him out in a massive way, which is why he endorses them today

Shaquille O’Neal may be rich now, but he wasn’t always this way. In fact, the man comes from a background where his family wasn’t broke but did earn less than the norm.

During this time, Shaq needed to buy a car. And well, the grand old story started from there.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below to see the know the rest of this little anecdote.

As we told you earlier, nothing less than positively heartwarming.

But, more than anything else, it also demonstrates the humility of Shaquille O’Neal.

He may be rich now, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. And now that he has the resources, he wants to give back in the same way he was helped, seldom as those times may have been.

