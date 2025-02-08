“Get Your Popcorn Ready”: Nets Star Hyped for Luka Doncic’s Dallas Return, Predicts “Emotional” Game Following Shocking Trade

Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; against the Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic watches game action against the against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cam Johnson had ample opportunity to face off against Luka Doncic in the postseason while the two were suiting up for the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. So the Nets forward knows exactly what the Slovenian superstar is capable of when he has a chip on his shoulder. Johnson joined Tommy Alter on The Young Man and the Three to discuss his expectations for Doncic’s highly anticipated return to Dallas in the coming months.

Doncic’s first chance to take on his old team will be in Los Angeles this month, but Johnson believes the five-time All-Star will be locked in during his first contest against the Mavs, regardless. Johnson said,

“You know that’s gonna be a huge game. Get your popcorn ready.”

The 28-year-old knows this will be a personal matchup for Doncic and believes the newest Lakers star will bring everything he has to the contest.

Johnson knows this will be an emotional return for Doncic after spending over six seasons with the Mavericks but also knows what the five-time All-Star is capable of. The veteran underlined Doncic’s tenacity as a competitor and his ability to elevate a team as the season goes on, adding to the mystery of why the transcendent guard was moved in the first place.

As a competitor, though Luka will undoubtedly want revenge on the franchise that seemingly moved on from him without a second thought. After once being viewed as an untouchable talent in the trade market, Doncic will now have a chance to show his old team why he should have remained off the trade block.

The next Lakers-Mavs contest will be a marquee matchup

While Doncic and the Lakers won’t have the opportunity to travel to Dallas until April 9, the two teams will have an earlier chance to battle it out at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Doncic will match up against his old team for the first time on February 25, giving us a taste of what’s to come in Luka’s future matchups with his old team. Anthony Davis will also have a chance to prove himself in his return to Los Angeles.

The trade originally sparked shock and anger within Doncic, but in recent days, the 25-year-old has changed his tune. The feelings around the move have turned to excitement as Doncic is now committed to his new team and determined to shut down the Mavericks’ claims regarding his health and fitness.

With at least a decade of elite basketball left in the tank, Doncic will have the unique opportunity to terrorize his former franchise for the foreseeable future.