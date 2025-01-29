4 Players Warriors Should Target Before the Feb 6th NBA Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors have fallen off a cliff after a hot start to the season. Now just 23-23 and in 11th place in the Western Conference, it’s fair to debate whether Steve Kerr’s team should be buyers at the trade deadline at all. With Steph Curry and Draymond Green another year older though, there’s no time like the present.

The Dubs proved in 2022 that they could get hot and go on a run even when they weren’t as dominant as they were in the early years of their dynasty. After all, when you have Steph, anything is possible. But which players could make a meaningful difference on this team and give them a chance to make a run? Let’s look at four that make the most sense, and before you ask, no, malcontent Heat star Jimmy Butler is not one of them.

Nikola Vucevic

Golden State is rumored to be very interested in Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic, and it’s easy to see why. The Warriors have long viewed the center position as just a spot for a defender and rebounder (i.e., Kevon Looney), but in today’s NBA, that no longer works. Every player on the court needs to be a threat to score, and every player needs to be able to space the floor to create room for others. Vucevic can do that. He’s shooting a hair under 40 percent from three on the season, and he’s making more than 61 percent of his shots from inside the arc, the best mark of his career.

Vucevic may not be known for his defense, but he’s still an excellent rebounder. In fact, he’s one of only seven guys this year to be averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds. The others? Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Domantas Sabonis, and Victor Wembanyama. That’s some pretty good company.

Zach LaVine

Let’s stay on the Bulls for our next Warriors trade target. It’s unlikely that general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. could put together a package enticing enough to land both Vucevic and his teammate Zach LaVine, but you never know. Many people around the league have become so accustomed to seeing LaVine as damaged goods that I don’t think they realize that he’s not only been extremely durable this year (playing in 42 of Chicago’s 47 games), but he’s playing at an All-NBA level. He’s scoring 24 points per game while shooting over 44 percent from three, which like Vucevic is his highest percentage ever.

The Warriors have too often looked old and slow this season, but LaVine’s athleticism would inject a new energy into this roster. Golden State is currently ranked 19th in the league in offensive rating, an unfathomable stat for a team with someone as dynamic as Steph Curry. LaVine would give him a proper running mate to share the scoring burden and force defenses to divert their attention.

Myles Turner

It feels like Myles Turner has been on the trade block for years, yet he’s still doing his thing in Indiana. If the Pacers are finally ready to move him, he’d be a great addition to the Warriors. Turner is one of the best outside shooting big men in the game (he’s just under 40 percent from three), but he’s also a terrific rim runner that can catch the ball on the move and finish in traffic.

The rim protection Turner would provide on the defensive end can’t be overlooked, as he’d be a terror alongside Draymond Green due to his shot-blocking ability. The Pacers are playing well right now, so they may not be looking to break up a good thing, but Turner’s contract is up after this season. Free agents don’t traditionally come to Indiana, so would the Pacers be willing to take some kind of Jonathan Kuminga/Brandon Podziemski package to improve their future outlook? It’s worth a shot.

Cam Johnson

The Warriors haven’t been the same since Klay Thompson left. In truth, Thompson’s unfortunate string of injuries rendered him a shadow of the player he once was even before he went to Dallas, but suffice it to say, we need the Splash Brothers back. Buddy Hield looked ready to fill the role at the outset of the season, but he’s been wildly inconsistent since that brief honeymoon period.

Cam Johnson is a guy that it seems every team is after at the deadline, and with the Nets in full-on sell mode, it seems to be not a question of if he’ll be traded, but to whom. It would be great to see him on the Warriors. Johnson has really stepped up his game with an increase in usage rate this year, and even as Brooklyn has traded Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith in an attempt to tank, he’s kept them more competitive on a nightly basis than they have any right to be. Slotting him in next to Steph is a no-brainer move that would once again have it raining threes in the Chase Center.