“Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner keep pressuring me to have a baby with Devin Booker!”: When Kendall Jenner talked about the possibility of having a child with the Suns’ star

Supermodel Kendall Jenner talks about how her mother and sister keep pressuring her to have a child with Devin Booker

Over the last few years, Devin Booker has made a name for himself in the NBA, and outside it as well. The Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard came into the limelight when he dropped 70 points on the Celtics. Since then, Devin has been a player people have been on the lookout for.

He further solidified his social standings when rumors of him dating supermodel Kendall Jenner emerged. The first rumors of the couple emerged in April 2020, when they were rumored to just be h**king up.

However, over time, we’ve seen the couple go from totally off the grid, to declaring their love for each other on various social media sites. They have been together for almost two years now. In June 2021, Kendall took to her Instagram to share the couple’s one-year anniversary. She also shared pictures of a weekend getaway with Booker.

The couple has been together for so long, and they look incredible together. This often raises the question – when are they going to have a baby?!

Kendall Jenner isn’t planning to have a baby anytime soon

Two people that are incredibly beautiful and have been together for almost 2 years, it was only time people started the baby talks! Kendall Jenner is constantly asked about how are things with Devin Booker. Almost everyone asks them about having children together.

Even Kendall’s baby sister Kylie Jenner and their mom keep asking Kendall about the same. They would randomly text her, “I think it’s time”, which often leaves Kendall asking, “is this not even up to me?”



Her sisters often give gleaming praises to Kendall whenever she babysits her nephews and nieces. Friends call Kendall the mom of the group, because of how she looks after them and takes care of them.

The supermodel had shared how good Devin is with kids, and shared how Kylie’s daughter Stormi has a huge crush on Booker. The two would be excellent parents, and their children would be hella beautiful.