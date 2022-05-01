Basketball

“Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner keep pressuring me to have a baby with Devin Booker!”: When Kendall Jenner talked about the possibility of having a child with the Suns’ star

"Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner keep pressuring me to have a baby with Devin Booker!": When Kendall Jenner talked about the possibility of having a child with the Suns' star
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"I would have Alex Hales available for selection": Rob Key ready to consider Alex Hales for selection in England cricket squad
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner keep pressuring me to have a baby with Devin Booker!": When Kendall Jenner talked about the possibility of having a child with the Suns' star
“Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner keep pressuring me to have a baby with Devin Booker!”: When Kendall Jenner talked about the possibility of having a child with the Suns’ star

Supermodel Kendall Jenner talks about how her mother and sister keep pressuring her to have…