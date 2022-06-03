“Giannis Antetokounmpo used to pay $1 at the internet cafe to watch Allen Iverson highlights!”: ‘Greek Freak’ idolized ‘The Answer’ and used to spend his pocket money on his game footages

Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo idolized Allen Iverson when he started playing and used to spend money to watch his highlights

Growing up as a kid, there are two kinds of fans. One who sticks with their team, through thick and thin. The other ones are those who appreciate the game’s greats, no matter what team they’re on. Just like a lot of the players in the NBA right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the kind who followed the ones who mesmerized him with their talent and skills.

In the early 2000s, one duo was lighting up the league: Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Together, they kicked off the millennium with its first and only three-peat so far. While the Lakers’ duo was winning rings, Allen Iverson was busy winning hearts.

Also Read: “First time I bought a first-class ticket was after I signed my $100 million contract”: Giannis Antetokounmpo took 4-years after his NBA debut to book his first business class air ticket

Known for his crafty handles, excellent ball control, and innovative shot-making, Allen Iverson was a fan favorite. AI, despite never winning a championship, was a champion of the people, and swayed people’s hearts. Giannis was one of those people.

Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go to Internet Cafes to watch Allen Iverson highlights

Coming from a humble home in Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s family could not afford cable TV. As Giannis was growing an interest in basketball, he used to idolize Allen Iverson’s game.

Giannis used to like watching AI play so much that he used to spend his allowance at Internet Cafes to watch his highlights. The Greek Freak used to pay $1 each time to go access the internet and watch Iverson do his thing.

Giannis might not have the crossover or the ball-handling skills like AI, but he sure got the skill to mesmerize crowds. Watching Giannis play is like watching poetry in motion, and that is something he picked up from AI’s game.

Giannis met AI for the first time at the NBA 75 celebration during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. Despite being just 27, Antetokounmpo is already a 1x NBA Champion, 1x Finals MVP, 2x MVP, 1x DPOY, and multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections.

Also Read: “Hey, Neymar & Mbappe!! Let me be your Striker”: Giannis Antetokounmpo took to Twitter to make a special request to the PSG stars

While AI might not have a direct role in the same, his mix tapes sure played a huge role to get Giannis to the USA.