“Giannis Antetokounmpo, Best Player in the NBA, is Impossible to Stop”: Luka Doncic Dishes Huge Praises to Greek Freak After Entertaining Duel  

Nov 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball up court against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday evening, Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Dallas Mavericks. A contest that saw Mike Budenholzer’s boys control the pace of the game, witnessed only 1 lead change & 1 tie and ended with the 2021 champions grabbing a 124-115 win.

It was one incredible duel between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two Europeans managed to leave the 17,000+ fans present at the Fiserv Forum completely hooked on.

While Luka recorded a staggering 27-point, 12-assist double-double, the Greek Freak recorded a game-high 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Luka Dončić tonight vs Milwaukee 27 PTS

12 AST

5 REB

10-20 FG

3-7 3P — Luka continues to impress while the Mavs continue to lose. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/sgsWij0i9K — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) November 28, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight: 30 Points

11 Rebounds

4 Assists

57 FG%

80 FT% (8-10) 🤯 The Bucks are 14-5 pic.twitter.com/v4rM0u4i9C — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) November 28, 2022

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is impossible to stop”: Luka Doncic

After the clash, the MVP candidates went on to laud each other’s game.

First, Luka spoke about Antetokounmpo being the best player in the NBA. Further, the Slovenian prodigy stated that the 2-time MVP was “almost impossible to stop”. The 6-foot-7 Mavs guard said:

“It’s hard to go against a guy like that. He’s the best player in the NBA right now. He’s almost impossible to stop. It’s really fun to see him play, but it’s not that fun to go against him.”

Luka Doncic on if he enjoys playing against Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Enjoy is hard because I want to win. It’s hard to go against a guy like that. He’s the best player in the NBA right now — almost impossible to stop.” — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 28, 2022

When Giannis was asked to talk about Doncic, the 6-foot-11 forward said:

“He’s an incredible player, incredible talent, arguably one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. It’s unbelievable what he can do for himself and his team.”

Luka and Giannis are favorites for the MVP trophy

Early in the season, both Luka and Giannis are playing some incredible basketball.

Doncic is averaging 33.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists, and is sitting on top of the MVP Ladder.

Whereas, Antetokounmpo is putting up a staggering 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, and is in the #4 spot of the MVP Ladder.

https://t.co/wWGNmWoaNH’s updated MVP Ladder: 1. Luka Doncic

2. Jayson Tatum

3. Nikola Jokic

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Stephen Curry

6. Donovan Mitchell

7. Devin Booker

8. Anthony Davis

9. De’Aaron Fox

10. Ja Morant — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2022

There is absolutely no doubt that these superstars will continue to put on a show for the remainder of the season. Hopefully, the next Mavs-Bucks clash, a few weeks later, will be as interesting as this one was.

