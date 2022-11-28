7-footer, Giannis Antetokounmpo Bullies Luka Doncic and the Mavs While Playing with “Toy Dinosaurs”

There is this childlike demeanor about Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he may be out there bullying opponents on the floor, when he is outside the court, the inner child comes out. Today he was playing with a toy dinosaur, yes, you read that right, a toy dinosaur. And sure we alluded to that in our title, but the alacrity of his nature is the real bit.

Where and how did we get to know he was playing with a toy? Well, it was broadcast for the world to see.

Giannis playing with a toy dinosaur in between timeouts 🦖🤣 pic.twitter.com/3FcKSiMa7a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2022

It is every bit as funny as you can imagine. We suppose growing up with three brothers in the streets of Athens might have deprived him of childhood and he gets that glee back every time he sees toys.

Giannis Antetokounmpo bullies his opponents.

So, while the best player in the NBA isn’t bullying his opponents in the paint, he is playing with dinosaurs. A fun tidbit we suppose.

He was constantly fouled today and despite that, he put up 30-11-4. A regular night in the office for the Greek Freak.

– Comment ça y’a faute sur Giannis ? – pic.twitter.com/NtDTnTaxjw — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) November 28, 2022

And you might be wondering whose toy it was. As per some sources, it is Lopez’s T-rex.

I know damn well Giannis playing with Brook’s T-Rex toy will be apart of the weird Giannis slander whenever he commits a “dirty foul”… They be like: “that oreo eating, smoothie drinking, dinosaur playing, fake humble act won’t fool anyone. Giannis is a dirty player” https://t.co/dzIHeaoTRH — Ben Sigwart (@sig_50) November 28, 2022

Wouldn’t be the first time since we have seen Brook bring out a toy dinosaur.

Giannis soars from the charity stripe, throws down the Gauntlet for Doncic

Today, however, the real story, apart from how our favorite childish boy from Athens was playing with a toy dinosaur, is how he dueled it out with Luka.

Giannis joined a coveted list, just a hundred-odd games shy of Shaq. We reckon he will reach that number in the next 2-3 seasons. But more importantly, he dispatched Luka in an emphatic fashion.

Most 30/10 since 1990: 247 — Shaq

242 — Mailman

142 — LeBron

133 — D-Rob, Giannis pic.twitter.com/YXcbP7bS9I — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2022

Giannis right past Luka for the slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/HgFo06QJXT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 28, 2022

Doncic is also a sad 0-5 when he scores less than 30. The Mavericks are over-reliant on him and while his MVP campaign is still spotless, the losses might dull the shine.

