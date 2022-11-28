HomeSearch

7-footer, Giannis Antetokounmpo Bullies Luka Doncic and the Mavs While Playing with “Toy Dinosaurs”

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 28, 2022

7-footer, Giannis Antetokounmpo Bullies Luka Doncic and the Mavs While Playing with "Toy Dinosaurs"

Giannis Antetokounmpo plays with a toy dinosaur during a timeout.

There is this childlike demeanor about Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he may be out there bullying opponents on the floor, when he is outside the court, the inner child comes out. Today he was playing with a toy dinosaur, yes, you read that right, a toy dinosaur. And sure we alluded to that in our title, but the alacrity of his nature is the real bit.

Where and how did we get to know he was playing with a toy? Well, it was broadcast for the world to see.

It is every bit as funny as you can imagine. We suppose growing up with three brothers in the streets of Athens might have deprived him of childhood and he gets that glee back every time he sees toys.

Also read: “The King of the NBA… And Handshakes”: LeBron James Daps Up Everyone After 39-Point Explosion, Including Entire Lakers Camera Crew

Giannis Antetokounmpo bullies his opponents.

So, while the best player in the NBA isn’t bullying his opponents in the paint, he is playing with dinosaurs. A fun tidbit we suppose.

He was constantly fouled today and despite that, he put up 30-11-4. A regular night in the office for the Greek Freak.

And you might be wondering whose toy it was. As per some sources, it is Lopez’s T-rex.

Wouldn’t be the first time since we have seen Brook bring out a toy dinosaur.

Also read: At 21, LaMelo Ball Already May Have His Own Catchy Brand of Chips, as PJ Washington Breaks On His IG

Giannis soars from the charity stripe, throws down the Gauntlet for Doncic

Today, however, the real story, apart from how our favorite childish boy from Athens was playing with a toy dinosaur, is how he dueled it out with Luka.

Giannis joined a coveted list, just a hundred-odd games shy of Shaq. We reckon he will reach that number in the next 2-3 seasons. But more importantly, he dispatched Luka in an emphatic fashion.

Doncic is also a sad 0-5 when he scores less than 30. The Mavericks are over-reliant on him and while his MVP campaign is still spotless, the losses might dull the shine.

Also read: With a $625,000 Paycheck, Nuggets’ Mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion Out Earns Highest Paid WNBA Star by Almost 3x

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam