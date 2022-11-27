“Us 3 vs Jordan, Magic and Shaq”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Sarcastically Challenges Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling himself. Sure he might be the best player in the NBA currently but to challenge Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, AND Magic Johnson? He’s joking, right?

The Greek Freak is currently on pace to lead his team to a top seed in a stacked Eastern Conference and is also firmly in the conversation for the league MVP award.

But he might want to look for new challenges and this time, he has called out three players with 15 championships between them! A tall task for “Adetokoumbo”. But he has help.

Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Magic Johnson

Giannis took to Twitter to post a picture of his kids on a basketball and like the doting father that he is, he is also confident in his kids’ abilities to play basketball.

So much so that he has challenged the legendary trio of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson.

Us 3 vs Jordan, Magic and Shaq

I’ll take my chances 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HV9xdnJOLN — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 26, 2022

Giannis was having fun with his kids, Liam Antetokounmpo and Shai Maverick Antetokounmpo. The latter just turned 1 and he can already walk pretty well.

Can the Antetokounmpos beat this legendary NBA trio? They have 15 championships among them but the Antetokounmpos have something better. The bond of family.

What’s the outlook for the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Bucks currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. And this year things are different. The east is finally looking stronger than the west for the first time in a long time.

Giannis is the key to the Bucks’ success this season. We are only 1/4th of the way into the season and right now it looks as though Milwaukee might be among the favorites.

How far can they go? Will Milwaukee go all the way?

