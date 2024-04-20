Giannis Antetokounmpo Confesses His Love for Watching Anthony Edwards Dominate Both Ends of the Court

Anthony Edwards had announced his ascent in the league with an All-Star nomination last year. But his campaign this year spearheading the Minnesota Timberwolves has earned praise not only from fans and pundits but current superstars in the league as well. In fact, Giannis Antetokounmpo was full of praise for the emerging young guard’s dominance on the court.

Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined with injury as we head into the NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, he recently joined his brother Thanasis on the latter’s show, Thanalysis Live, where he was asked to name some players in the league he currently loved watching or playing against. The Greek Freak named LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Stephen Curry from his list. However, the Bucks star had some special words reserved for Anthony Edwards, who seems to have mesmerized him through his performances this season.

“I love Anthony Edwards man. I love him man. Like he’s playing both ways. He’s playing the right way, he plays to win and you know it translates on the court. I think [he is] the number one in the West, [or] number two in the West,” said Giannis. The Greek Freak was not quite far off in assessing the Timberwolves, who have been solid contenders as the top seeds in the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards is the kind of player who brings in scoring, athleticism, and the ability to play multiple positions on the court. His prowess includes scoring effortlessly from the wing as well as being defensively equipped to play against forwards and cover guards on the floor. You can add to that the Ant-Man’s flashy dunks that make headlines almost every other month.

In a way, Giannis’ assessment of the T-Wolves guard is precisely on point. Ant is one of the only players in Minnesota’s roster to bring in brilliance on both ends of the floor. It would be interesting to see him flourish further as fans wait to watch him play in the postseason.

Anthony Edwards believes he has only touched 40% of his potential

Given the rate at which Anthony Edwards is soaring in the league, he is very much on the way to become the next face of the NBA. It shouldn’t be a surprise that he expects himself to be the best player in the league in the next 2-3 years. In an interaction with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, the Timberwolves star revealed how he believes in himself becoming the best player in the coming few years.

“I am probably at 40% right now,” Ant told Andrews, implying he has touched only 40% of his potential. “[I will be the best player in the NBA in] about two to three years. I’m just in year four, man. I think people forget that I am 22. I’m not even touching my prime yet,” Edwards added, showing confidence on his talent and skills on the floor.

Edwards finished this regular season with 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the league. If Ant continues showing such incredible form in the postseason as well, he could even lead the Timberwolves to be a potential title contender from the Western Conference.