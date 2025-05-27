‘American Superstar’ Anthony Edwards Impresses Dwyane Wade With His ‘Gonna Go To Hell’ Mentality

The NBA has seen a remarkable shift in its power structure over the past decade. Foreign stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are leading the charge as the best players in the world. Amid this global takeover, the search for the next great American superstar has intensified. But according to Dwyane Wade, that search may already be over.

DWade’s faith lies in Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Having witnessed Ant’s progression and growth as a player over the last few years, Wade didn’t hold back his admiration for the 23-year-old, praising not just his skills but the mentality that sets him apart.

On a recent episode of Time Out, Wade gave major props to Ant. The praise comes right after Ant’s 30-point outburst against the OKC in Game 3 of the WCF that saved the series for the Wolves. But it wasn’t just about scoring or highlight plays, it was about heart. The thing that Wade loves the most about Ant, in his process of becoming the “American superstar,” is his leadership quality.

DWade outlined that the same sentiment also comes out of the Wolves camp when someone like Julius Randle admits he’s in awe of the 23-year-old. Ant has a special talent when it comes to instilling confidence in his teammates. But he does it through his actions, not mere words. “I watch the young man come out, like, ‘Nah, we gonna go to hell with this one. I’m about to let this ball burn,” Wade said.

Wade isn’t the only one so highly impressed by Ant. Every American basketball fan who was desperate to see a homegrown hero take over the game shares the same feeling. With the NBA’s MVP and top playoff performers largely hailing from outside the U.S., the league is craving an American face of the future. Jayson Tatum is in that conversation, and Cooper Flagg may be next, but Wade believes Ant is already the one carrying that torch.

Julius Randle said Anthony Edwards is ‘the definition of selfless’

The true character of a leader is tested when times are tough. Ant has had several such moments in his career so far. Before Game 3 of the OKC series, when they were down 0-2, Ant showed his true character in keeping the team together. After registering the first win of the series, Randle spoke on how Ant approached him to help take his mind off back-to-back losses.

Randle said, “As great of a player Ant is, what he does, and how special he is on a night-to-night basis, he’s like the definition of selfless.” After the Game 2 loss, Ant sensed that Randle was beating himself up internally, so he approached him and asked him to let it go and focus on what’s ahead.

It shows incredible maturity and leadership quality in someone who is just 23 years old. But Ant knows that the job is not done yet. His team is still down 1-2, and they need to do something special to make their way into the Finals.