“Giannis Antetokounmpo Has a Lot of Blood on His Hands”: Kendrick Perkins Explains Why the Greek Freak Must Win a Title This Year

After the firing of ex-Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, who had a decent win record of 30-13 with the Milwaukee side, Giannis Antetokounmpo was alleged to have a role behind it. In a recent segment of ESPN’s First Take, Kendrick Perkins claimed that Antetokounmpo has way more responsibility than ever to win a title with the Bucks this season.

In a statement that shocked Stephen A. Smith, Perkins said,

“Giannis Antetokounmpo has a lot of blood on his hands.”

Given that the team management made several moves during the off-season to accommodate Giannis’ demands of including new additions to the squad, such as Damian Lillard, it seems like a fair ask. In this ordeal, the Bucks had to part with their defensive cornerstone, Jrue Holiday, who is now putting up generational performances to lead the Boston Celtics to the top of the EC.

Adding on to this thought, Perk stated, “Giannis, you put pressure on the Milwaukee Bucks to trade Jrue Holiday to get in a new superstar. I’m not saying he went in and said to trade Jrue Holiday. But he put pressure on the Bucks that required Damian Lillard. So now, you got Damian Lillard, you got a new coach in Doc Rivers, who won a championship.”

The Bucks have budged to almost every demand of Antetokounmpo, who threatened not to sign an extension if he didn’t see any glimpse of success with his team. Further, Perk emphasized how Giannis now has the added pressure to win a ring.

Giannis has been delivering some of the best performances this season, averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, which well assures his commitment to helping the Bucks contend for the title. He averaged 25.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in his last five outings before the All-Star break.

At this juncture, the Bucks would be extremely cautious against losing Giannis, who is crucial to helping the team win games. If the Greek Freak continues putting the numbers as he has been, he could even help the Bucks transition into one of the most dangerous NBA teams to contend in the upcoming postseason.

HC Rivers is struggling to keep up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

Doc Rivers has visibly struggled to create an impact in his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks so far. The veteran coach was hired by the Bucks mid-season, and under him, Milwaukee lost seven of their last ten games before breaking for the All-Star weekend. Before Doc Rivers, the Bucks struggled defensively after they parted with their defensive guard Jrue Holiday. Notably, since coach Rivers’ arrival, the Bucks have failed to field their preferred starting five in their last eight games owing to injuries plaguing the roster.

Though Doc Rivers is a championship-winning coach, he has a history of fumbling crucial games in the postseason. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has shown his faith in the veteran coach’s methods, saying that the Bucks players must bring their ‘A’ game while having coach Rivers on their bench.

Given that the Bucks have a solidified claim to contend in the playoffs, this season, players such as the Greek Freak under Doc Rivers could seriously help overhaul the team’s performance, making them title contenders.