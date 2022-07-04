“Giannis Antetokounmpo helped me raise $38,000 for over 20,000 diapers!”: Mariah Riddlesprigger helped Milwaukee families in need get the baby essentials they needed

Giannis and his partner, Mariah Riddlesprigger, helped raise over $38,000 for Milwaukee families in need of diapers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo never really cared for what city he was going to get drafted to back when he put his name into the 2015 NBA Draft. After his childhood in Greece with 3 brothers and his parents, the fact that he was now an NBA player with millions of dollars flowing into his bank account was enough for him.

However, getting drafted to the Milwaukee Bucks was a blessing in disguise as the ‘Greek Freak’ needed time to adjust to the bright lights of the NBA. Getting placed in bigger markets like Los Angeles or New York may have stunted his growth due to the incredible amount of pressure that would be put on him.

After several years if postseason disappointment, it felt as though Giannis would be leaving Milwaukee following an ECSF sweep at the hands of the Miami Heat in the 2020 Bubble. Instead, he decided to tough out those harsh Milwaukee winters and signed an extension worth $228 million over 5 years.

This of course, paid off as he would win an NBA championship the very next season and end a 50 year drought in his city.

Giannis and Mariah raise thousands for diapers.

Diapers could cost anywhere between $80 to a $100 a month to buy, which is quite a bit of money for something that has the sole purpose of being defecated in. To help families in need of diapers in Milwaukee, Giannis and Mariah started the ‘Maverick Diaper Mission’, named after their second son, Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo.

The fundraiser ran from November 14th of 2021 to November 21st. On just the first day, they managed to raise over $3,000 for their cause. By the end of it all, the mission raised over $38,000 which led to 20,000 clean diapers being supplied to families in need of them.

With both Liam and Maverick to take care, Giannis certainly has become quite passionate about the essentials needed for them. Back in May, he even took to his postgame presser to hilariously say that he wouldn’t want to incur a $20,000 fine by bashing NBA officials as he needed the money to buy diapers.

