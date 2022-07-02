“Giannis Antetokounmpo really tagged his wife on his crotch”: NBA Twitter reacts as $228 million Bucks MVP hilariously gets ‘freaky’ in Mariah’s comment section

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a loving partner in Mariah Riddlesprigger. One he loves to troll with the occasional s*xual banter!

Ever since he joined the NBA Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a bit of a jokester. The Bucks forward has an interesting sense of humor that focuses primarily on puns.

One feature of his numerous pun-related jokes is his partner, Mariah Riddlesprigger. She can normally be seen in the background of Giannis’ multiple Instagram Live stories, shaking her head in disbelief.

Unfortunately for Mariah, the Greek Freak loves to troll her with s*xual puns, as he has done on a number of occasions! Of course, all in good jest.

“I don’t play Fortnite either. I just foreplay at night 😉” pic.twitter.com/FKJS0vmSNu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 14, 2019

As far as one can tell, there seems to be no end in sight with regard to his jokes. In fact, his latest one really epitomizes the ‘Freak’ in Greek Freak.

NBA Twitter reacts as Giannis Antetokounmpo trolls his partner Mariah with more freaky banter in her comments section

There can be no denying that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger are a great couple. The two truly love each other and have a beautiful family together.

One aspect of that loving relationship is the banter between them. This was on full display today as Antetokounmpo posted a cute picture of the two of them in Lisbon, Portugal.

Mariah commented on the post proclaiming her love for him. On the other hand, Giannis responded in the only way he knew how, and NBA Twitter is having a field day with it!

NO WAY GIANNIS TAGGED HIS WIFE IN HIS CROTCH 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8BvtfEcyvA — Luck (@Bookflyhigh1) July 1, 2022

The two-time MVP keeps getting more and more creative with his jokes. Sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon for poor Mariah.

