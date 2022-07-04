“Why do Giannis’ new sneakers look like they’re from Kobe Bryant’s line?!”: Fans are TORN in opinion as $45 million Bucks star releases the Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already had 4 iterations of shoes – the latest model is called the Zoom Freak 4.

What is it with big men wanting to wear low-cut shoes? Have they not learned anything from Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry facing ankle problems their whole life? Have they not seen what low tops do to Anthony Davis? Has Anthony Davis not seen what happens to him? Yet Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to go for another low top, this time called the Zoom Freak 4.

When the Zoom Freak 1 came out, fans were visibly excited to see Giannis finally get a signature line – and it had great promise. Nike rode its wave of the reverse swoosh – giving the superstar from Greece one too. And it gelled with the design perfectly too. He experienced his first taste of success, winning the MVP in his signature line as well.

Fast forward 3 years, Giannis is on his fourth for many more. The 2 and the 3 were good shoes, with the 2 giving him that all-important championship-level performance. The 3s looked like a mish-mash of the Kyrie line (huge strap across the shoe), and the KD 7 (similar silhouette).

The 4 also draws inspiration from previous Nike releases, with one fan pointing out that it looks like an inspiration from a Kobe 8.

Bucks fans, what do you think of Giannis’ new Zoom Freak 4’s? 👟🏀👀 pic.twitter.com/cGrmS0BQwR — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) June 29, 2022

The Zoom Freak 4 has not been given an official release date – but the need to know about them still is fresh

Sneakerheads all over the world know and love the Kobe 8. It had some amazing colorways like the Barcelona colorway, the Mambacurials, and the year of the horse. The new Zoom Freak seems to have a lot of elements from the Kobe lineup, with an inverted swoosh.

Why do the new ones look like they are one flip of the swoosh away from a Kobe 8? — shadygoncray (@shadygonecray) July 3, 2022

As mentioned earlier, big men’s shoes with no ankle support are a cause for high concern. They need it the most, yet they choose to play in ankle-free running shoe models? Is Nike pushing the narrative, or do the athletes want to play in low tops?

I was wondering where the ankle support is…..kinda looks like a running shoe — Shane O’Loughlin (@ShaneOL1976) June 29, 2022

The Zoom Freak 4 needs to be seen in different colors, the first one is a hit and miss. Nothing against the Greek Freak, but the first model over-delivered, so this one is a tad underwhelming.

