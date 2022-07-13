Giannis Antetokounmpo is 5-0 against Kevin Durant and has 27.3 ppg compared to 26.7 ppg! It’s Time to give him his flowers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is perhaps the best player in the world. No scratch that, he definitely is. Kevin Durant meanwhile wants a trade.

There are different molds of players we see in the NBA every now and then. Some can win anywhere they are put and others choose to bounce around like a mercenary collecting bounty.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the former, and Kevin Durant is the latter. Forget the talent, forget his scoring prowess, Kevin Durant may have an all-time talent but compared to the rise of Giannis, he is just another player he will be compared to.

The sheer breadth of accomplishments under his belt at the age of 27 is something virtually no one in the NBA had at the same age. Heck, LeBron James and Michael Jordan didn’t win their first titles till they were 28.

Kevin Durant may have the moniker of “The best scorer in the league” but statistics reveal that it might be far-fetched.

Find joy in the journey 😃 pic.twitter.com/oT78cCZYzC — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 13, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo has outscored Kevin Durant every year for the last 5 years!

It looks as though Giannis has outscored Kevin Durant every year for the last five years. Since 2017, Giannis has averaged 27.3ppg. Just this last year he finished third in scoring, putting up almost 30 a game.

Durant in the meanwhile has only put up 26.7. While that does not look any less, it is still interesting to see someone who has been dubbed a scorer all his life put up such lowly numbers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has out-scored Kevin Durant in every season since 2017 😬 pic.twitter.com/DQm3mF6aXG — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 12, 2022

Many believe that his resume is already better than Durant’s. It’s hard to argue.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a better resume than Kevin Durant. — Uncle Fánróng (@Mohau_Maneli) July 6, 2022

What do you think? Is Giannis a better player than KD? Do you believe the numbers?

