“Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is More Dominant”: Greek Freak is Better in the Paint Than Shaquille O’Neal, Claims Celtics Legend

The general consensus within NBA circles is that Shaquille O’Neal is the most dominant player in the league’s history. However, one player is giving the four-time NBA champion a run for his money. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s physical dominance currently knows no bounds. Former teammate of O’Neal, Rajon Rondo, is of the minority who believes the Greek Freak holds the title as the most dominant player ever.

Advertisement

Rondo made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. During his conversation on the show, his involvement with the Bucks as a coach became a topic of conversation. The Celtics legend isn’t a full-time coach with the Bucks, as he is currently testing out the field along with training his son. Regardless, throughout his time in Milwaukee, the things Rondo has witnessed Giannis do put him in a realm of his own. He said,

“Giannis is one of one. I think he is more dominant in the paint-wise than Shaq. The times are different but I don’t want to go at it with Shaq or anything; I’m just saying numbers-wise.”

Giannis is more dominant in the paint than Shaq was “Giannis is one of one…the times are different and I don’t wanna go at it with @SHAQ or anything; I’m just saying numbers wise.” – @RajonRondo https://t.co/VPI1jNDlZS@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/gZ9pENbtRn — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 22, 2025

Rondo’s evaluation of Giannis’ dominance is from an objective point of view. The two-time champion attests that the statistics regarding Giannis’ paint presence are greater than O’Neal’s. A great comparison of the players at their peaks is during their MVP seasons.

Comparing Giannis and Shaq’s paint numbers

Shaq only won a single MVP award in 1999-2000, while Antentokounmpo has won two. The Bucks star’s accolades came in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. However, the comparison of their paint numbers during these years will highlight who is, in fact, more dominant.

In O’Neal’s MVP season, he shot 62.8% on shots that were less than eight feet from the basket. Antetokounmpo shot 69.5% in the 2019-20 season on the same quality of shots. Giannis has only improved as the years have gone by. Although he didn’t win the MVP award in the 2023-24 season, he had a better year in the paint.

In the 2023-24 season, Antetokounmpo shot 71.4% on shots less than eight feet from the basket. His efficiency at finishing at the rim elevates him into a conversation by himself. Nostalgia clouds the eyes of many when it comes to O’Neal. However, the stats don’t lie as they point to Giannis’ dominance overpowering O’Neal.