Giannis Antetokounmpo Names Kyrie Irving as His Welcome to the NBA Moment: “Just Playing Him on 2K!”

NBA fans already know Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Welcome to America moment. “I just taste for the first time a smoothie .. MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA,” an 18-year-old Greek Freak tweeted in his first season. Now, entering his 12th season, Antetokounmpo has revealed his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment.

Advertisement

The Greek Freak was at an event for Degree Deodorant, promoting the new Degree x Giannis antiperspirant, when he shared the story of his first matchup against Irving. “I was just playing Kyrie Irving on 2K the year before, and this guy’s coming now. And I remember it like yesterday, this guy’s slow motion,” Giannis Antetokounmpo began.

He continued with an incredible impersonation of Irving running onto the court in slow motion. The two-time NBA MVP added, “So that was my ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment. And I think he gave us like 40, so I will never forget that moment.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo mentions Kyrie as his “Welcome to the NBA Moment”: “I see Kyrie Irving in pregame warmups. This is my first game EVER. I was just playing as Kyrie Irving on 2K… I think he gave us 40” 😭 (🎥 RobLep1/IG; h/t @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/0EnWndstHp — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) September 24, 2024

During the 2013 season, the closest Kyrie Irving got to 40 points against Milwaukee was in their second matchup on December 2oth. Kai would go 13/25, netting 39 points despite battling a flu bug all week. However, that wouldn’t get in the then Cavalier’s way as he tallied four blocks and six assists to secure the win for his team.

This was notably the second game Giannis Antetokounmpo played as an NBA starter and his earliest feeling of being starstruck in the NBA. However, in January of last year, he pointed to an earlier game from that season as his real ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment. Can you guess the electrifying guard that first humbled the Greek Freak?

How an Indiana Pacers dunk kept Giannis grounded

During Giannis’ sixth game as an NBA pro, his Bucks faced the Indiana Pacers. It wasn’t their star, Paul George, who posterized Antetokounmpo. That honor went to the one and only, Lance Stephenson.

“I didn’t know people I was guarding because I never watched the NBA before I came here. And there was this possession. Lance Stephenson is coming down the floor, kind of in-and-out. And like, takes me with him and then [he] even dunked on me,” the 2021 NBA champion shared with Sports Illustrated.

He remembers questioning at the time, “How am I going to be able to keep up?” Thankfully, the experience didn’t immobilize Antetokounmpo. Instead, it drove him to work on his strength and fitness. “10 years later, I’m like, ‘Man, seven out of 10 years [I’m an] All-Star. Three out of them captain.’ You can never take it for granted,” the Greek Freak concluded.

Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo became an All-Star captain for the fourth time while averaging 30 points. His Bucks will be back in action on Monday, October 7th in the preseason opener against Detroit.