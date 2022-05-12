“Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Ja Morant, Doncic, and Mitchell”: Shaquille O’Neal snubs Devin Booker and Trae Young while picking the top 5 guys who are “gonna take over the league”

In an interview with Taylor Rooks, Shaquille O’Neal named five players who he thinks are “gonna take over the league”.

With LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, all being the faces of the league for more than a decade now, it is only right to discuss about the future of the league.

We know one thing for sure, the NBA is oozing with talent and has several players who are well-equipped to whom the current generation can pass the baton.

Shaquille O’Neal recently shed light on this topic as he named the top 5 players who he thought were “gonna take over the league”. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Shaq went on to name – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and Donovan Mitchell as those players.

Shaquille O’Neal snubs Trae Young, Brandon Ingram, and Devin Booker from his top 5 list of young superstars

O’Neal had a pretty solid list naming five generational talents. However, to be fair, Giannis no more falls under the “young superstar” category anymore. The Bucks star has already won 2 MVPs, 1 DPOY, an MIP, a championship, a Finals MVP, and was even named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. For what it’s worth, the Greek Freak is currently in the race for the “best player in the world” title.

If Giannis Antetookounmpo, at 27 years of age, is allowed to be featured on this list, even MVP finalists Nikola Jokic (27-years-old) and Joel Embiid (28-years-old) should be added to this list.

Does this mean Giannis has not yet “taken over the league”, according to Shaq?!

Players like Brandon Ingram, Trae Young, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, and LaMelo Ball are all a few players that deserve to receive a lot of love to be featured on this list.

Irrespective, it goes without saying that the league is safe and in pretty capable hands of all these generational talents.