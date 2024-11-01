Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Kirk Goldsberry Predicts Havoc For The Bucks

The Bucks have endured a torrid start to the 2024-25 season. They are 1-4 through five games and have the joint-worst record in the Eastern Conference alongside the Pistons and the Raptors. To add to their misery, rumors are circulating that Giannis Antetokounmpo could demand an exit from the team if things don’t improve in short order. While the Greek superstar hasn’t made his discontentment public, NBA insider Kirk Goldsberry revealed that there’s truth to the reports about him pondering his exit from Milwaukee.

During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Goldsberry suggested that the two-time MVP could be the next superstar eyeing a change in scenery. He said,

“I hate trade demand gossip, but that intel is other… I think there’s a world where he’s the next big domino to drop.”

The Bucks likely wouldn’t entertain the possibility of trading Antetokounmpo under any circumstances. The 29-year-old is the face of the franchise and the most important player in the team’s history. It would take a trade request and the largest and most lucrative trade package in NBA history for Milwaukee to even consider parting ways with the Greek superstar.

While there are no concrete reports yet suggesting that Antetokounmpo is actively eyeing an exit, CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter, who was the first to report that the two-time MVP was growing disillusioned about his future in Milwaukee, claimed that two teams would be the frontrunners to land the Bucks superstar should he make his demand public.

Eastern Conference teams likely landing spot for Giannis

Nearly every team in the NBA will showcase interest in the eight-time All-Star. However, Reiter reported that Antetokounmpo already has two landing spots in mind. The insider claimed that the former Defensive Player of the Year would consider joining the Nets or the Heat if he moved on from Milwaukee.

Brooklyn is sitting on a boatload of draft picks and could offer the strongest package to land the two-time MVP. Trading away Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Mikal Bridges over the past two years has helped them accumulate 10 first-round picks in the next four drafts making them the frontrunners to land any player in the league.

The Heat do not have any assets that would entice the Bucks to trade Antetokounmpo. It’d take a massive compromise on Milwaukee’s end to allow him to move to Miami, which they likely won’t be too keen on.

The Bucks can end all chatter about his potential exit by fixing their current situation with a personnel or coaching change. However, if things continue to spiral, one of the best players in the league could be on the move.