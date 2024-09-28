Giannis Antetokounmpo Trash Talks NBA Recruits While Spilling Mid-Range Secrets

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become well-versed in the ins and outs of basketball after spending 11 years in the NBA. The ‘Greek Freak’ thus dedicated himself to passing this knowledge to the next generation. His latest tutees were two NBA recruits, Dylan Harper and Airious Bailey.

Advertisement

These youngsters trained with Antetokounmpo yesterday and got an early taste of an NBA workout. The Milwaukee Bucks talisman also took the opportunity to fine-tune their scoring and shooting skills. The practice started with the basics – shooting from the free-throw line. Antetokounmpo then increased the difficulty level.

He had the youngsters showcase their footwork and fake a shot attempt before shooting the free throw. He then made the task even more mentally challenging for Harper and Bailey. Just as the teenagers concentrated on the drill, the 29-year-old playfully trash-talked them, saying,

“I’m going to see you in the league, huh? Every time I see you in the league, I’ll bust your a**. I promise you.”

Giannis: “Everytime I see you in the league I’m going to bust your ass” *kids laugh* Giannis: “I PROMISE YOU.” Video credits: @swishcultures_

pic.twitter.com/7j2Mtw5pWX — Follow GiannisArchive (@giannisarchive) September 28, 2024

Later Antetokounmpo taught them the secrets of becoming a successful mid-range scorer. He advised them to view the basketball court as a collection of spots. He then urged them to identify those preferred spots that complemented their most effective shots. The 8x All-Star even referenced a few NBA legends to substantiate his viewpoint, saying,

“You probably look at it as a basketball court. But it’s not a basketball court. If you saw the great ones, Kobe, KD, MJ, LeBron, D-Wade, there are spots… So it’s up to you guys how you get to your spots. You just got to figure out what those kill sports are… and keep on working and repping all that.”

Giannis talking to Ace & Dylan about how great players have Kill spots he mentions KD, Kobe, Dwade, Lebron and more @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/M1Vdfs3aRB — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) September 28, 2024

Antetokounmpo also coached the NBA recruits on post-fade shots. He explained that jumping off two legs gave better balance and control than using one. He even showcased how the two-legged jump helps maintain stability, which leads to better accuracy.

Giannis, Ace, Dylan dropping knowledge on balance & base with post fades @nikebasketball pic.twitter.com/lmzsQykb8A — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) September 28, 2024

Harper and Bailey surely left the gym with life-long lessons. They will undoubtedly aim to put them into practice to prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft.