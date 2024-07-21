Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Protected By Caron Butler Upon Hearing ‘Gunshots’ In A Club

Giannis Antetokounmpo has now spent 11 years living in the United States. Today, he is well-versed in the laws of the land, the culture, and all that comes with it. However, when he first got there, it was a massive culture shock for him. Fortunately, one of the veterans on his team at the time, Caron Butler, took him under his wing. He even jumped to protect him during possible gunfire while they were at a party together.

During Butler’s time on the Thanalysis Show, Giannis’s older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo explained the context behind the story, saying that the Bucks superstar initially only stayed at home, and refused to leave the house. However, he was goaded into going to a party by a well-meaning Butler.

Antetokounmpo‘s former teammate then explained that there were large popping sounds that he was worried were gunshots, which spurred him into action. Thankfully, it did turn out to be nothing more than a champagne bottle. However, Caron Butler made it clear that he always felt that Giannis was his responsibility during the night in question. He said,

“I actually thought it was [gunshots]. Because we was at a crazy little spot… A lot of people used to go there. But I did, we all thought it was a gunshot. We all like, everybody ducked. I grabbed him just to protect him, because, the one thing I always did as a vet, was like always protect my young people. And like he was special, and still is special to me because he is part of my legacy, you know what I mean?”

It was Caron Butler along with the other veterans who were once on the Milwaukee Bucks that showed Giannis how he could enjoy his life a little. However, it wasn’t just fun that they cared about.

They always also looked to make sure that the Greek Freak was safe and sound, no matter what he did. And today, it is likely due to their influence that Antetokounpo is the fun-loving personality that is so known and loved today.