Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Thanasis Calls Out Gilbert Arena’s Basketball Knowledge For His ‘Khris Middleton’ Take

Among former NBA All-Stars turned podcasters, Gilbert Arenas may stir the pot more than anyone else. The former Washington Wizard has become infamous for his stark takes on players at times during his show, Gil’s Arena. This time around, the Milwaukee Bucks and Khris Middleton were on the brunt end of Arena’s entertainment-fueled lambasting.

Middleton, who has yet to play for the Bucks this season while nursing injuries to both ankles, would be an obvious boon to a Bucks season that has been extremely up and down so far. Arenas, though, doesn’t see the value in the three-time All-Star’s imminent return. He would compare him to less accomplished players on the Los Angeles Lakers roster, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

Former Milwaukee Buck Thananis Antetokounmpo certainly didn’t agree with Gil’s undercutting comparison of his championship teammate. After being shown the clip of Arenas on his podcast, the Thanalysis Show, Giannis’ younger brother couldn’t believe a player as knowledgeable as Arenas would spout off the ill-advised comment.

“Now D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are not bums, these guys can play,” Thanasis said regarding Brandon Jennings’ comment, who was the first to fire off at Gil’s comparison. “Now, Khris Middleton is different. It’s just entertainment really. Gilbert knows basketball. Gil, there is no way you can be serious about this. The guy who averages 20 points per game, he’s that guy, undeniable impact,” he continued.

"Gilbert KNOWS Basketball… there is NO WAY you can be serious about this." Thanasis Antetokounmpo reacts to a debate between 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and Bucks legend about Khris Middleton.

Considering Arenas’ condescending tone throughout the discussion on Middleton, it would be difficult for anyone involved to not view it as obvious slight towards the 12-year veteran.

“I can’t wait til’ D’Angelo Russell get back. We losing cause D’Angelo Russell ain’t getting back. Austin Reaves… missing so many games when he come back he’s our savior! That’s what we sounding like now?” Arenas mocked the idea of Middleton’s return being a game-changer for Milwaukee.

Anyone who has watched Middleton, who has spent all but one NBA season with the Bucks, would know the immense impact he has had as a three-level scorer next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s averaged over 20 points per game in four separate seasons while collecting a laundry list of clutch postseason moments. It’s likely the Bucks would not have become champions without Middleton’s efforts.

Milwaukee wouldn’t be able to win without him this year. But thankfully for the Bucks, Middleton’s imminent return may be coming just as the team begins to right the ship.

Doc Rivers revealed an encouraging injury update on Middleton

The 11-9 Bucks could certainly use more firepower outside of Giannis and Damian Lillard, and it may be finally coming. Head coach Doc Rivers recently revealed that Middleton has returned to practice in a limited capacity, participating in some 5-on-5 scrimmages with the team.

Scrimmaging is usually a good sign that a player is close to returning to action. While he didn’t return Tuesday against Detroit following Rivers’ comments, the veteran forward could return for Milwaukee within the next few days.