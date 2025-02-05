Khris Middleton’s Trade Lamented by Skip Bayless, Hopes 2021 Champ Doesn’t Get “Washed”

Feb 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around a pick set by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the first half against Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In a somewhat surprising move, the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with Khris Middleton in a trade with the Washington Wizards. While the Bucks were known to be shopping the 33-year-old, most expected a different return than Kyle Kuzma, who has notoriously struggled this season. Skip Bayless took time to discuss his feelings on Middleton, who could actually suit up for the 8-41 Wizards.

Bayless took to X to share his empathy for the three-time All-Star, who has gone through much adversity in recent years, posting,

“Sad to see what has happened to Khris Middleton at only 33 … 7 yrs younger than LeBron. So many injuries/surgeries (ankles, knees, wrist).”

Bayless praised the forward for his contributions to Milwaukee’s championship in 2021 but also hopes that Middleton doesn’t get lost in the folds of Washington’s pitiful campaign, adding,

“HE WAS ONCE AS CLUTCH A CLOSER AS THERE WAS IN THE NBA. CRUCIAL TO BUCKS ’21 CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM. Hope he’s not washed in Wash.”

By the time a player is 33, they are usually on the decline, as Middleton has shown over the last three seasons amid his injury struggles. However, LeBron James’ unmatchable longevity has seemingly warped the perception of how long an NBA player’s prime should be. Middleton is still a good player, but there’s little doubt that his days as an All-Star are behind him.

Middleton may help mold a team lacking an identity in Washington, or he could be brought out in order to give him a chance to win. Regardless, the veteran’s 12-year stint with the Bucks is coming to an end. Even one of his close friends and now former teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, knew it was time for the franchise to move on from Middleton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was supportive of Middleton trade

While no NBA player likes to see a friend shipped to another team, winning is the ultimate priority for most. This includes Antetokounmpo, who reportedly supported the team’s trade for Kyle Kuzma. The 29-year-old has struggled immensely in Washington this season, but he brings a younger presence to the Bucks and has the potential to contribute for several more years.

The Greek Freak has solidified himself as one of the most competitive stars in the association. There was once concern that Giannis would leave the Bucks before the franchise eventually won it all in 2021, so he has proven that he wants to win at all costs. Even if it costs him a longtime teammate, Antetokounmpo is apparently willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the franchise.