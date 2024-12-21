Gilbert Arenas and Kenyon Martin Livid Over 76ers’ Mismanagement of Joel Embiid and Paul George’s Injuries

The panel of Gil’s Arena got into an intense discussion on what the Philadelphia 76ers need to do to get the best out of their two best players, Joel Embiid and Paul George. Kenyon Martin suggested that they should prioritize the health of their athletes as the season is already over for them. Gilbert Arenas echoed similar sentiments as he called out the 76ers’ management on the podcast for not shutting down Embiid and George much earlier.

Martin said that Embiid should be given rest from here on for a full recovery before next season. The team should allow youngsters, like Tyrese Maxey, take charge of the situation instead. In his opinion, this will be a better approach for them, and they can reevaluate their position in April if need be.

The former NBA star said that Embiid wasn’t playing at his best for a while and now with the sinus fracture, he’s going to have difficulty breathing too. After Martin’s comments, Arenas jumped in only to double down on it. He said, “You should’ve cut the cord f***in weeks ago.”

He said that Embiid should’ve been sidelined a long time ago and after evaluation, they should’ve done the same thing to PG as well. Arenas added, “They’re not gonna help you win a championship this year. So, if they can’t help you win a championship, shut them down.”

The three-time All-Star is looking at the situation from a financial perspective as well.

The 76ers need to shut Embiid and George down for the season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/x1ujbWvPTg — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) December 20, 2024

He thinks that since the franchise has already invested so much money in them, they should protect their health and get ready for next year’s draft.

The podcast panel, however, might be surprised by Embiid’s recent performance against the Hornets. The center dropped 34 points with five rebounds and nine assists to take his team to a 108-98 win.

The Sixers have now won four of their last five games. However, Arenas’ opinion on them, especially Embiid, is likely to remain the same.

Gilbert Arenas thinks Joel Embiid is selfish

On an episode of his podcast, Arenas went on a rant against Embiid and what his presence means in the 76ers camp. The former NBA star stated that the team doesn’t look happy when he is around because all they see is a selfish player who doesn’t want to stay out despite his inability to perform.

He said, “Yeah, you’re good, but we see you practicing every day and we’re trying to establish ourselves. And you’re not healthy and you’re too selfish to take a backseat.”

Arenas used Shaquille O’Neal’s stint with the Miami Heat as an example. He said that Shaq and Dwyane Wade “fought over” who was the best in the team.

When things started to get out of hand, Gary Payton sat Shaq down and told him that this was D-Wade’s team and every other player was there to win a championship in that setup. Unfortunately, no one can teach Embiid the same lesson as he’s the biggest player on the Sixers.