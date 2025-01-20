Gilbert Arenas Shares Heartwarming Instagram Update as He “Finally” Ties the Knot With Melli Monaco

May 7, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Gilbert Arenas (10) controls the ball against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers point guard Mo Williams (25) during the first half of game four of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Recognized today as one of the more erratic personalities in NBA media, Gilbert Arenas is now a married man. The three-time All-Star took to Instagram to post a series of photos of his wedding with YouTube star and model, Melli Monaco. The couple had been engaged since last July, but Gil’s recent post confirms he is no longer an eligible bachelor.

The former Washington Wizard looked overjoyed in his wedding photos, smiling ear-to-ear while posing alongside his new wife. The series of pictures depicted several professional photos of the couple, capped off with a final post showing off their impressive new jewelry. Arenas shared his excitement for the moment in his post, which he captioned, “I finally did it y’all. Melli Monaco is officially Mrs. Arenas.”

Arenas and Monaco first met during one of the latter’s livestreams in 2023, and a relationship quickly ignited. The couple’s relationship only took off from there, as their dating soon led to a nerve-wracking proposal from Arenas on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The 43-year-old’s proposal turned out to be a success regardless, though, as the Arenases tied the knot just seven months following their engagement.

While Gil may look happy and composed in the photos he selected for his post, he revealed in a previous podcast how he went through a rollercoaster ride during his proposal to the 34-year-old Monaco.

Gilbert Arenas described his nerve-wracking proposal

During the first episode of Gil’s Arena following the proposal, Sheryl Swoopes presented him as the “newly engaged Gilbert Arenas,” which Gil shyly confirmed. After the news was out, Arenas quickly dove into the nervousness he felt throughout the experience, even mentioning that he had to search online for which finger he was supposed to put the ring on.

Gil showed how he had to look at his own fingers and turn himself around in order to figure out the conundrum. He underlined how a person can forget everything during a stressful situation like this. Arenas explained that he had essentially been anxious about the moment his whole life, not necessarily expecting to ever get married.

Gil’s nervousness may have gotten the better of him during the proposal, but the 11-year veteran still followed through with the decision, which is what’s most important. Now, the former guard appears as giddy as ever, insinuating that he made the right choice. It may have taken him into his 40s to finally find “the one,” but Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco have officially declared their long-term love to each other.