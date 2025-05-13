Michael Jordan On NBC Is Going To Turn Media Members Into Yes-Men, Says Former Wizards Superstar

The GOAT is coming back again…well, sort of. Earlier today, the NBA announced that its coverage for the 2025-2026 season on its new home, NBC, will feature a special contributor, Michael Jordan. This marks His Airness’s first television role since he officially retired from the league back in 2003. While many are excited about seeing MJ on TV, Gilbert Arenas remains quite skeptical.

Advertisement

So what exactly is Jordan’s new role? The news stated that the six-time champion will be “providing analysis and commentary during the network’s coverage of the NBA.” Since it wasn’t super specific, that could mean Jordan only appears for special occasions, like certain Bulls games, the NBA during the holidays, or postseason action.

Regardless, Gil spoke about MJ’s addition to the NBC crew on the latest edition of his Gil’s Arena podcast and is already pointing fingers at Jordan bootlickers. “We are about to see a lot of media twerk. Oh, they gonna be twerking,” stated Arenas, who knows MJ from his days playing on the Wizards. His insinuation was that analysts who love Jordan will begin to backtrack on their takes if Jordan says differently.

“MJ is not a hater,” he added. “So think about all of MJ’s minions that just stans for MJ. He’s gonna talk regular a** basketball. He’s gonna talk about how great Ant-Man, and Shai and all these guys are and it’s gonna go against the minions, and they gonna have to twerk backwards.”

Arenas does spew a lot of nonsense sometimes, but he might have a point. Will certain analysts, specifically those who have called Jordan the GOAT and LeBron James a poser, not be anxious to ride the Jordan suck-up train? Whether that happens or not, Jordan’s presence is certainly going to have some TV personalities shaking.

Regardless of that, the MJ announcement has left basketball fans in a frenzy. While some are curious as to how much His Airness is getting paid to go on TV, others have wondered if it’s a sneaky opportunity to throw some shade on a potential LeBron retirement.

At the end of the day, Michael Jordan was someone who took the NBA to unprecedented heights. His presence alone helped spark a resurgence of ball in Europe, and inspired some of the most famous players who are in the game today. Let’s see if he can do it again.