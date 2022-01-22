“Gilbert Arenas was really hooping in Dolce and Gabbana shoes!?” How the Wizards legend dropped 30 points every night in non-hoop shoes

Gilbert Arenas used to wear Dolce and Gabbana shoes to NBA games and would still score 30+ points on these given nights.

Gilbert Arenas was quite the unorthodox player during his playing days. This isn’t referring to the style with which he played this was far from unorthodox. Arenas was a high volume scoring wing who was an All-Star three years in a row with the Washington Wizards averaging over 25 points in all 3 of those season.

For as well known Arenas was on the court, he was just as well known off it. It’s impossible to think about the Wizards star and not remember his confrontation with Javaris Crittenton in the locker room.

Gil has recently opened up and talked about a slew of stories from his past in the NBA and beyond as well during interviews with VladTV. Here he would recount his infamous incident with John White while also talking about his ex-wife who received merely $10,000 instead of the requested hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Gilbert Arenas was hooping in non-hoop shoes during his playing days.

Another unorthodox story from Gilbert Arenas would be him showing up to official NBA games in shoes that were most certainly not meant to be worn by professional hoopers. Not only did he once wear Air Max Pluses during a game, but would take it a step further and lace up some Dolce & Gabbana shoes as well.

This of course, isn’t the first time athletes have worn non-hoop shoes to participate in NBA games. It’s quite impressive to think about the fact that Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and the rest of the late 70s, early 80s NBA players would wear Converse canvas shoes and take to NBA hardwood.

However, Arenas’s time in the NBA was much further down the line than in the 80s. Not having the right traction and ankle support in an era with stellar Kobes and Jordans would be a severe disadvantage. Knowing Agent Zero however, he made it work.