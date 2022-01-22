“Ayo Stephen Curry, that chair did nothing to you!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors’ MVP vents out his frustration and kicks a chair during a timeout against the Rockets

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry takes out his frustration, kicks a chair during a timeout against the Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets tonight, for the back-end of their back-to-back home games. After their overtime loss against the Pacers last night, the Dubs wanted to make things right tonight. However, things did not start off the way the Warriors wanted it.

The Rockets started the game off strong, taking a 54-43 lead at the half. The Warriors were distraught in the first few minutes of the third, and the Rockets extended the lead to 63-49. At that point, Stephen Curry got fired up and led the offense. They cut down the lead from 14 to 6, as they caught up to 63-57 when Houston called a timeout. A visibly frustrated Steph went out of bounds and kicked a chair on the sides.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry loses his cool

Stephen Curry is one of the more calm superstars in the league. He lets his emotions be shown, but his rage is almost always under check. However, after last night’s loss, and the poor performance to start the game tonight, Steph could not control his anger. After Steph hit that chair, NBA Twitter lost their cool, and went off on Curry for his slow start, and the team.

Since the chair incident, the Warriors went on to take a lead, and tie the game at 76 to end the 3rd quarter. Since then Curry has gone to 20 points and 12 assists while grabbing 4 rebounds. After last night’s loss, Curry is doing a little bit of everything to make sure that the Warriors don’t lose two in a row.