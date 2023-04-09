“Give Me A Cheese Omelet Over The Letter ‘Q'”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Hilariously Asinine Choice Between Two Incomparable Options

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many faces. He is the most dominant player in NBA history, a successful businessman, and most recently, a well-to-do NBA analyst. However, another part of his persona is his goofy personality.

Along with all the aforementioned qualities, Shaq is one of the funniest players the league has ever seen. From his hilarious stories to his humorous jokes to just him falling over due to his own clumsiness. The Big Aristotle knows how to make people laugh.

But, stories, jokes, and his lack of coordination aren’t the only things that make him funny. There are also his boneheaded theories and takes. One of which includes the fact that he would give up the letter “Q” for a good sausage and cheese omelet.

Shaquille O’Neal once hilariously claimed he would give up the letter “Q” for a cheese omelet

Over the years, Shaquille O’Neal has gained notoriety for his numerous appearances on talk shows. From his job with Inside the NBA to a regular old appearance on a podcast. Every time he has appeared on video, Shaq has had something funny to say.

More often than not it’s just a funny story or a good joke. But, there are times when he has said some truly “asinine” things. Like the time he made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It was here that Big Diesel was asked in a segment to pick between two items. The letter “Q” and eggs. Well, he chose eggs, simply because he can’t pass up on a sausage and cheese omelet. However, this poses a bit of a conundrum, especially considering there is “Q” in the four-time NBA Champion’s name.

“Eggs. Every morning I got to get that sausage cheese omelet”, said Shaq. To which Kimmel responded, “You know your name would be Shauille if you didn’t have the Q right. And he replies, “Yeah, but it still sounds good. Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Shauille O’Neal!”

It certainly is a hilariously idiotic choice by the big man. But, then again, this isn’t the first time he has left people confused with his odd theories.

Shaq has a history of giving questionable takes and theories including one on the moon

As mentioned earlier, Shaquille O’Neal has made a name for himself with some absolutely crazy theories. And one subject, that Shaq has had several theories on is the moon. At first, he claimed it would be faster to reach the moon from Atlanta than it would to reach LA. And, most recently he suggested that the moon isn’t alone and that there is more than one.

Now, to be fair, space is vast and a lot of it is still uncharted. Perhaps Shaq can corroborate his theory. All he’d have to do is get into a space shuttle and see for himself. “Shaq in Space” is another story to add to his collection.