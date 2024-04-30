Shaquille O’Neal Gives a Subtle Nod to Charlamagne Blaming Kanye West for Ruining Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Beef

The NBA playoffs are at a fever pitch but that isn’t enough to keep Hall of Famer and analyst Shaquille O’Neal away from the gripping hip-hop drama. The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which started after the former targeted the latter and J Cole on Future’s song ‘Like That,’ has the industry on a string, with several other artists including Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin’ being namedropped, prompting them to get involved and pick sides.

One artist who wasn’t part of the beef but got involved on his own accord is Kanye West. The 24-time Grammy Award winner dropped his diss track targeting Drake, reigniting his long-standing beef with the Canadian superstar. West thrusting himself into the war of words befuddled hip-hop fans and radio host Charlamagne Tha God called him out on The Brilliant Idiots podcast. He said,

“I don’t want Kendrick [Lamar] to respond because Kanye West has made this s**t corny now… Metro [Boomin’], Future, all of y’all need to tap out. Because when you bring the L.O.L into it – the Leader Of the Lames – if you are with Kanye, you are a member of the Legion Of Lames. I don’t want to see Future with them, I don’t want to see Metro with them, I don’t want to see Kendrick involved with that. Drake, you won buddy.”

Shaquille O’Neal seemingly shares the same view as Charlamagne. He shared the podcast clip on his Instagram stories, suggesting he too wants the beef to end following West’s involvement.

O’Neal the analyst doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind about basketball and O’Neal the rapper has the same philosophy when sharing his take on the music scene.

Shaquille O’Neal open about his disapproval of Kanye West

This wasn’t the first time Shaquille O’Neal used a clip featuring Charlamagne to make his disdain for Kanye West known. Last week, he shared a video from The Breakfast Club where the host ranted about the rapper. He said,

“[Kanye West] is miserable and has never dealt with hurt and pain he’s feeling, he just wants to project it on other people. Future you need to run from Kanye. Metro, what are you doing? All of y’all should be running from Kanye West…Kanye done made the whole thing corny. It was entertaining until he brought his jealous envious a** into the picture.”

O’Neal hasn’t been a fan of West’s actions for a while and has often used Instagram to disapprove of him. In February, he shared a clip labeling the rapper as dangerous and influential.

He even commented on one of his posts, calling him out for his behavior at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February. O’Neal seemingly cannot stand West and does not attempt to hide his contempt for the controversial rapper.