“Give me LeBron James and Kevin Durant over Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal”: Analyst Shannon Sharpe doesn’t approve of Toni Kukoc’s opinion on the best duo in NBA history

Undisputed analyst and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Toni Kukoc’s statement about Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

One of Croatia’s best export to the United States of America, Toni Kukoc, was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2021. Kukoc was a part of the iconic 3-peat from 1996-98, playing alongside a prime Michael Jordan.

Kukoc, who played against a young Shaquille O’Neal during the latter’s days in Orlando, believes MJ and Shaq could have been the most unbeatable duo in league history if assembled.

“It would be the best lineup ever assembled. It wouldn’t even matter who brings the ball up. There’s so much firepower there that I don’t think that there would be any team that would compete with them. It wouldn’t be fair”

During a recent episode of FS1’s Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless were seen at loggerheads, debating Kukoc’s statements. While Skip believed Shaq and MJ’s dominance would surpass even the most elite of offenses, Sharpe begged to differ.

The 3x Super Bowl champion felt Kevin Durant and LeBron James would be the best duo ever to be assembled in the NBA. Sharpe felt both Shaq and MJ had always been the focal point of their respective teams, which would be a hurdle if they played together.

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James and Kevin Durant would be a better duo than Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan.

There is no doubt that Michael Jordan was a generational talent who ruled the league, especially during the 90s. The Bulls legend 3-peated twice and never lost in an NBA Final. However, the 10x scoring champion took a sabbatical from the game in 1993.

During MJ’s hiatus, the league was witnessing a force of nature in Shaquille O’Neal. The former rookie of the year defeated a rather rusty MJ during the 1995 playoffs. However, the following year his Airness would sweep the Magic.

Kukoc, who had witnessed everything first hand, had no qualms about admitting that MJ and Shaq would have been the best duo in NBA history. Something Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe completely dismissed.

“We’ve never seen MJ play with someone as great as Shaq to challenge him on his own team. And we saw what happened when Kobe started to climb that greatness ladder, Shaq was reluctant. Give me LeBron and KD”

The 8x Pro Bowl added that MJ never played with a player like Shaq. Both the legends would have to let their egos aside since they never had anyone as dominant as them on their respective teams. Sharpe even stated while talking about MJ how Scottie Pippen had excepted his role of Robin to MJ’s batman.

While making his case for James and Durant being the best duo, Sharpe spoke about how both the superstars had played on different teams and were able to succeed.

James played with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, while KD was part of one of the greatest teams to be assembled, in the Golden State Warriors. Durant had the splash brothers by his side.