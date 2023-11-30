“Glad Mark Cuban’s a Friend of Mine!” Charles Barkley Hints at a ‘Slice’ of $3.5 Billion Mavericks Sale Money

Mark Cuban just made a massive profit on the Dallas Mavericks. After having bought a majority stake in the team for $285,000,000 back in 2000, he raised the franchise to new heights. As a result, the former owner was recently able to sell his majority share for a whopping $3,500,000,000. That is a profit of $3,215,000,000. Along with making money, Cuban would still get to keep control of basketball operations within the franchise.

With Cuban having scored a big win, the cast of Inside the NBA couldn’t help but talk about it. Charles Barkley, for one, was especially enthusiastic, as he admitted that he feels lucky he is a friend of the former Mavs owner. As seen in the YouTube video by House of Highlights, the following were his comments.

“I’m glad Mark [Cuban] is a friend of mine. Because that means I can get some of that $3.5 billion! Mark, hook a brother up! Give me about $5-600 million. We’ll be good!”

It is likely Charles Barkley is joking here. Still, given how unpredictable the former NBA player can be, Mark Cuban may want to keep his distance for just a little while.

Mark Cuban met Charles Barkley during All-Star weekend in Atlanta

Mark Cuban and Charles Barkley have known of each other for a long time. The two met for the first time in 2003, during the All-Star weekend in Atlanta. The result? Quite a story to tell for Mark, as seen in the YouTube clip by Bleacher Report.

“First time I met Charles [Barkley] was the All-Star game in Atlanta. And all these people kept on telling me, ‘Charles Barkley wants to meet you’. I’m like ‘great!’. And it was a long a** night.”

Cuban continued the story, saying, “It must have been six or seven in the morning.”

Describing the actions of ‘wild’ Charles Barkley, “He was in the lobby of his hotel, sending people up, this is back when they had little minibars, these drinks in the [little] bottles. So, he was sending people up to go to their hotel room, to bring down their mini bottles so we could sit there and drink them!”

While this may have happened 20 years ago now, admittedly, Barkley could still be the life of the party. Unfortunately, most fans will likely never know.