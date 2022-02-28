“Go download Stem Player man, shout out to Ye”: Kanye West shows love to the Nets star for his blatant product placement for ‘Donda 2’

Kanye West shows his gratitude towards Kyrie Irving for advertising his Stem Player during the Nets postgame press conference.

Kyrie Irving had the best game of his 15 game season in 2022 last night as he dropped a season high 38 points against the defending champion Bucks without Kevin Durant or Ben Simmons out on the court. His final 5 points would come from going 5-6 from the charity stripe in a classic game of fouls that led to a missed game-tying 3 from Giannis.

It’s quite apparent that having Kyrie Irving out on the court is beyond beneficial for the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets. With March 7th being a date that could have vaccine mandates lifted in NYC, the Nets could have the 2016 champ back in Barclay’s for home games.

Also read: “LeBron James ain’t nothing but 16 years old, he’s gonna play 40 minutes”: The absolute irony in Allen Iverson going at ‘The King’ at his first All-Star Game

Last night’s postgame presser saw Kyrie Irving thank NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, for standing up to the NYC vaccine mandate, saying his respect level for Silver went to a whole other level.

Along with praising Adam Silver last night on the podium, Kyrie would also show love to another powerful man whose antics have taken social media by storm.

Kyrie Irving shows love to Kanye West and vice-versa.

It’s long been said by NBA fans that Kyrie Irving is the Kanye West of basketball. The reasons for why are apparent and last night saw Irving acknowledge Ye. It’s unclear if KAI and West have been in contact with one another as of recent but during his postgame presser, the former shouted out Ye’s ‘Stem Player’ and the man himself.

Also read: “LaMelo Ball transforms the Hornets from trash to treasure!”: NBA Twitter unearths eye-opening stat revealing just how important the star really is

Kanye West took notice of the product placement and posted the clip on his Instagram. Given how much Kanye posts and deletes his pictures and videos on Instagram, it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to delete this as well in 24 hours or less.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Kanye West has been mingling with top tier North American sport celebrities these past few months, with Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather being the most prominent. It would be interesting to see perhaps Kyrie Irving invited into the fold as well.