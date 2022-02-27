Basketball

“LeBron James ain’t nothing but 16 years old, he’s gonna play 40 minutes”: The absolute irony in Allen Iverson going at ‘The King’ at his first All-Star Game

“LeBron James ain’t nothing but 16 years old, he’s gonna play 40 minutes”: The absolute irony in Allen Iverson going at ‘The King’ at his first All-star Game
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Shreyas on F-Iyer": Shai Hope reacts as Shreyas Iyer smashes third consecutive half-century during IND vs SL T20I series
Next Article
"LaMelo Ball transforms the Hornets from trash to treasure!": NBA Twitter unearths eye-opening stat revealing just how important the star really is
NBA Latest Post
"LaMelo Ball transforms the Hornets from trash to treasure!": NBA Twitter unearths eye-opening stat revealing just how important the star really is
“LaMelo Ball transforms the Hornets from trash to treasure!”: NBA Twitter unearths eye-opening stat revealing just how important the star really is

NBA Twitter unearths eye-opening stats on just how important LaMelo Ball is to the Charlotte…