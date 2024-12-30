“Go Home Bro You Lost”: Tyler Herro Has the Last Laugh Following ‘Amen Thompson Fight’ in Heat’s Win Over the Rockets

A major brawl broke out at the Toyota Center tonight during the final minute of the game between the Rockets and the Heat. The fight started with Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson bumping into each other and ended up dragging almost the entire team and support staff from both sides. Despite being slammed on the floor by Thompson, Herro had the last laugh.

Advertisement

With 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Miami Heat were trying to inbound the ball. Standing at the key, Thompson and Herro started grappling one another before the ball could come into play. This minor scuffle then turned into a fight when Thompson slammed Herro on the floor.

Several players and support staff rushed to the rescue while some focused on trying to get a punch or two in of their own. It took them nearly a minute to separate all the players and bring some normalcy back to the floor. However, the damage was already done and the game was sealed for the Heat by that time.

OMG TYLER HERRO AND AMEN THOMPSON BRAWLING 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/fcVkGvGv2l — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 30, 2024

Before the play resumed, the visitors had a 99-94 lead. Standing on the sidelines with a slight smirk, Herro was seen mouthing, “Go home, bro. You lost.” Herro’s words would stand true as Miami would take the road contest by four points eventually.

It’s unclear what made the two players so furious that they had to get into a fight to settle it, but it seems like Herro must’ve said something that struck a nerve with the Rockets star.

“You go home bro. You lost” Tyler Herro 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5YENbtFFf7 — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) December 30, 2024

Six people were ejected after the dust settled. Thompson, Herro, Jalen Green, and Terry Rozier had to leave the game before the final buzzer. Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and assistant coach Ben Sullivan were also ejected from the game. Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on X following the fight and stated that Herro came out as the real winner.

He praised Thompson for standing up for himself and getting the better of the Heat star physically, but winning the game is what matters in the end. He wrote, “Amen Thompson stood up and yeah he threw the shit outta Herro and people can get their jokes off… but Hero definitely won in this situation.”

Amen Thompson stood up and yeah he threw the shit outta Herro and people can get their jokes off… but Hero definitely won in this situation because he gave the Rockets that work with 27-9-6 with the W and it ain’t costing him $$$$ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 30, 2024

Herro finished the game with 27 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

On Friday there was another fight during the game between the Mavericks and the Suns. Naji Marshall (4), Jusuf Nurkic (3), and P.J. Washington (1) were handed suspensions without pay for their actions. Similar consequences, if not bigger, can be expected for the players and coaches who were ejected tonight.