“Tyler Herro Better Not Drop a Stinker”: Fans Prepare to Troll Heat Star After Appearance at $7.6B Food Chain Outlet

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kennyís Young Stars guard Tyler Herro (14) of the Miami Heat controls the ball against Chuckís Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Many NBA All-Stars take time to spend with fans throughout the association’s week-long hiatus. Tyler Herro had a unique way of spending his vacation, picking up a shift at Raising Cane’s after his impressive performance at All-Star Weekend.

Herro took the opportunity to give back to the community that supports him so much while also being able to connect with fans. The 25-year-old took his role at the restaurant very seriously, smiling throughout his shift and hyping up customers as they ordered. However, fans on X viewed the Heat guard’s kindhearted gesture in a more humorous light.

It has become a trend to photoshop athletes into a fast-food uniform following a poor performance, so seeing Herro willingly put on his Cane’s attire drew an array of reactions on social media. “[Tyler] Herro better not drop a stinker,” one fan joked on X.

“Setting himself up for ELITE trolling,” another posted. Herro’s generosity may be viewed as a joke to some, but for the All-Star sharpshooter, it was an important moment in his professional career.

Giving back is nothing new for the six-year veteran, as Herro is constantly finding ways to help his community. Back in 2023, Herro and his foundation held their second annual Christmas giveaway at the Nike Store in Miami Beach. The giveaway consisted of Herro taking 10 fortunate kids from the Voices for Children Foundation on a shopping spree at the Nike Store and giving each a $1,000 gift card.

Herro could have spent his time doing anything during his time off, especially after coming away victorious in the Starry 3-Point Contest. He had already won the weekend in my people’s eyes, but Herro apparently found something more fulfilling than winning the midseason event.

They had Tyler Herro working at the Raising Canes in Doral 😭 (via @herrogram) pic.twitter.com/SeATD3tkw0 — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 20, 2025

Tyler Herro has elevated his game to the next level

Tyler Herro has remained consistent throughout the Miami Heat’s up-and-down campaign. He assumed the role as the team’s lead scorer amidst Jimmy Butler’s antics and never looked back, earning the first All-Star nod as a pro with career highs across the board.

Herro had stagnated at around 20 points per game throughout the last three seasons but is now up to a 23.9 scoring average this year.

With Butler now a Golden State Warrior, the fate of the franchise is firmly in the hands of Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Sitting at 25-28 with 29 games to go, the Heat still have plenty of time to turn around their disappointing campaign. But if Miami expects to keep their playoff streak alive this year, Herro will have to shoulder a massive offensive load for the remainder of the season.