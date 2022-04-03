“Go home, load your gun, and get ready for war!”: Nets’ Kyrie Irving opens up on the RUTHLESS nature of the play-in race close to the end of the regular season

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving likens the final few games of the regular season to an all-out war within the NBA

Kyrie Irving may be back for home games as well now, but the Brooklyn Nets are still struggling quite a bit.

In their last 5 games, the team has won just 5 games, with their 5 losses coming against the Hawks, Hornets, Bucks, Grizzlies, and the Mavericks during this stretch.

While at least some of these losses were preventable, to say the least, it is no coincidence that the franchise has lost to teams like Atlanta and Charlotte. This is all a product of the play-in games.

To qualify for the tournament, teams have been ramping up their game, especially during the final few matches of the regular season. And because of that, even the top teams in both conferences have been suffering.

But, you don’t have to take our word for it. No, Kyrie Irving also spoke out on the exact same thing after the Nets’ recent loss to the Hawks. And let’s just say his metaphor to explain it all is something you’re going to want to see it.

“You get ready for war!”: Kyrie Irving likens getting ready for a game to loading up your gun and being ready to kill

Now, before we start off here, to all those that are bringing up Kyrie’s absences from countless games this season due to him not getting the vaccine, we will say this.

All of us here at The SportsRush are pro-vaccine. But, we also know to respect a person’s beliefs, no matter who they are. While we may criticize it at times while looking for the logic in it, the fact of the matter is, it is their decision. And now, with that story being so old, we’d recommend not dwelling on the topic any longer.

Now, how about we show you just what Kyrie Irving had to say?

Kyrie Irving with a metaphor for the urgency needed the rest of the way: “You go home, go get your bulletproof vest, you go get (your gun of choice), you load it up and you get ready for war. You don’t just live with the results. We don’t have any time to waste.” — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) April 3, 2022

We certainly don’t blame the Nets star for likening these last few games to war. After all, when you have so many capable teams coming for your throat on a nightly basis, not many metaphors quite fit as well as this one.

All the best to you and your team, Kyrie Irving. Rest assured, you’re going to need it.

