“Even on a career-high night, Kevin Durant comes in SECOND..”: Nick Wright reinstates ‘always second to LeBron James’ debate with a social media roast

Kevin Durant has yet another Tweet to respond to, the Fox Sports analyst is not in the mood to leave KD alone.

Before the Saturday night action in the State Farm Arena, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks were tied with Charlotte Hornets at 40-37 for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. All three teams are fighting to get the better of each other and the 7th placed Cavaliers to clinch the 6th seed or the last Playoff spot before the regular season ends.

But it’s almost certain that all three teams would be in the Play-in tournament unless the Raptors and Bulls fail to win even 1 game out of their 4 to 5 remaining games. With that in mind, every one of those teams has their thorough concentration in winning all their remaining games.

And with Kyrie Irving’s availability in all games these days and Kevin Durant’s form since returning from the injury, the Nets are definitely more confident and better than any of those teams.

But last night wasn’t the night where the Brooklyn team would better its record to get a better seeding. Trae Young and company found it pretty easy to hand the Nets an L, even with the Slim Reaper scoring a career-high 55-points. And a certain FS1 analyst couldn’t be any happier.

Kevin Durant gets mentioned in an infuriating Nick Wright Tweet, AGAIN

The Brooklyn Nets behind KD’s 55 and Kai’s 31 couldn’t get past the Hawks whose leading scorer Trae Young scored 36 points but no other player scored more than 15 points.

As soon as the Nets lost the game 115-122, Fox Sports analyst, Nick Wright, who just the other night had a Twitter back and forth with KD in a debate involving LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, sent out another provoking Tweet.

Even on the night KD gets his career high, he comes in… second place. Tough times. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 3, 2022

While his favorite player LeBron James has consistently failed to get his team wins and keep them at least in the Play-in spots, Wright couldn’t stop himself from trolling KD who has kept Brooklyn afloat.

Well, that’s every other sports analyst these days, they have click-baiting at the top of their priority. And there’s no better superstar to poke at and get an easy response than Kevin Durant.

