“Kyrie Irving is out here doing piano lessons with the rock!”: Lakers’ LeBron James reposts a video of Nets star on his story doing a mystifying drill with ball

Lakers star LeBron James finds yet another way to compliment his former teammate, and Nets star Kyrie Irving on Instagram

Remember the days when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving played for the Cavaliers?

If we’re to be completely honest here, this duo has to go down as one of the more underrated ones of all time. After all, on one end, you have a guard who makes defenders look like a newborn baby on ice on a nightly basis and then perhaps has the best layup package in NBA history. Oh, and he can shoot too, especially in crunch-time situations.

And on the other end, you have a player that is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time. He can pass it, shoot it, block it, steal it. Frankly, do anything with it on the basketball floor. For viewers of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s like every time he got on an NBA floor during those days, he used domain expansion to humiliate nearly all his opponents.

But, all good things have to come to an end, something that happened when Kyrie left for Boston. And since then, their relationship has never quite seemed any better than ‘shaky’. But perhaps the fans’ perception on this one could have just proven to be just a tad bit off on this one.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James reposts a video of Kyrie Irving doing his dribbling drill on Instagram with a fitting compliment

You don’t get to Kyrie Irving’s level of ball-handling without some insane drills. And since he has been doing it since he was a youngin, it all probably looks pretty normal to the man himself.

But, for us commonfolk, these things are still absolutely insane. And as it turns out, we aren’t the only ones who feel that way.

LeBron reposted a video of Kyrie to his Instagram Stories: “Bro playing the 🎹 with the rock! He’s insane!!!” pic.twitter.com/iF96gjiZkR — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) April 3, 2022

At different points of his post-Cavaliers championship days, LeBron James has come out and complimented his Kyrie Irving, so perhaps this comment isn’t too surprising.

But, since Kyrie has never quite responded positively to any of it in the public domain, frankly, your guess is as good as ours on what their relationship is right now.

Hopefully, we one day get to see these two players quash whatever weird feelings there may be in between and become like brothers once again.

