“Go Score the Basketball”: Draymond Green Shares Message to Jonathan Kuminga Following Back-to-Back 34-Point Nights

Going into last night, the Golden State Warriors had lost six of their last seven games and were in desperate need of a win to snap their three-game losing streak. Jonathan Kuminga answered the clarion call, dropping 34 points on Kevin Durant and Co., sealing a 109-105 win for the Dubs with some clutch free-throws.

Draymond Green, who has been vocal in his mentorship of the Dubs’ youth, was full of praise for the Congolese forward during the post-game press conference at Chase Center last night. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year described JK as “one of the most talented guys on this team, by far.”

Impressed as he was, Green had just one ask from Kuminga, “We just need him to stay that aggressive.”

JK tied his career-high points total in the win, one night after he set it against the LA Clippers. In the 28 games he has played this season, Kuminga has shot 10 or more free-throws just four times, including the last two games where he has averaged 13 attempts per game. Against Phoenix, he drew a foul from Durant and knocked down the go-ahead free-throws in the final 30 seconds.

This is the aggression that Green is referring to. Kuminga’s ability to put pressure on the rim can not only lead to easy points at the charity stripe, but can also create open looks on the perimeter and foul trouble for the opposition.

“Even when he’s on the floor with Steph, we’re all looking for him…You know, he had 3 assists tonight. That’s cool but bottom line is we don’t need him to average much more than that. Go score the basketball, and that’s what he’s doing for us,” the four-time NBA champion said.

Green also praised Kuminga for his resilience with every role change he has faced during his first four NBA seasons. He compared the 22-year-old’s trajectory to that of future Hall of Famers, Curry and James Harden, stating that the path to the top isn’t always linear.

Steve Kerr is happier with Jonathan Kuminga’s aggression

Green and his role in the Warriors’ offense have also invited criticism due to the Dubs’ poor record over the past month. JK has lost minutes and touches to the veteran forward and fans have questioned whether Steve Kerr is actually willing to let Kuminga play his brand of basketball.

Earlier this month, Kerr earned further criticism for lambasting the team’s youth over their poor decision-making and shot selection. He urged them to find Steph on offense, a comment that didn’t sit well with many fans. After all, such directives can make players like Kuminga hesitate to create their own shots.

However, after last night’s win, the 59-year-old touched on how JK has already shown improvements in those areas over the last two games.

“He made a play late in the game where he swung the ball to Draymond and immediately pinned in for Steph and Steph got a three,” the veteran head coach recalled during his press conference. “And those are the type of plays that, if he makes and he’s doing what he’s doing — getting downhill, getting fouled, getting to the rim — now, the mix, the blend of Steph, Draymond, JK, now, it starts to really get powerful.”

While appreciative of the youngster, Kerr’s comments also reinforce his heliocentrism around Curry. He did praise Kuminga for “turning a corner” over the last two games, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that much of his expectations for the former #7 pick revolve around what he can do for Steph.