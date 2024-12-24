“Not Going to Stop Coaching Him”: Steve Kerr Talks About Jonathan Kuminga’s Decision-Making

Jan 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a foul with head coach Steve Kerr against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

“When you have Steph Curry on your team, you pass the ball.” A simple enough directive from the Warriors’ head coach. But Steve Kerr’s comments following the win over Minnesota on Saturday were perceived as a judgment on his younger players, Jonathan Kuminga in particular.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old was inefficient against the Wolves and his coach didn’t mince words when talking about JK’s shot selection. “His mid-range points per possession is obviously pretty low,” Kerr commented. Recently, the 59-year-old was asked to follow up on his statement and outline his ideal shot diet for Kuminga.

“He’s great, he’s elite at the rim. He’s elite getting fouled so we want him attacking the rim…Playing out of the dunker and getting behind the play more often,” the veteran coach said.

Kerr commended JK for being one of the few Warriors players who can create open looks for themselves. However, he also magnified the importance of timing, urging the youngster to avoid pullups and mid-range jumpers halfway through the shot clock.

Addressing Kuminga’s recent slump, the head coach added, “I’m not going to, you know, stop coaching him. I gotta keep coaching him. The last two games, his field goal attempts, his decision-making, has been poor and that needs to improve.”

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga: “I’m not going to stop coaching (him). The last two games, his field goal attempts, his decision making has been poor. That needs to improve.” pic.twitter.com/wPYaBPEkn9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 24, 2024

Kuminga is averaging 1.3 midrange shots per game this season, behind only Curry and Andrew Wiggins. However, Kerr is right to scrutinize his shot selection as the forward is converting just 25% of those attempts.

In the 51-point blowout against Memphis, JK had a dismal 16.7% shooting night, scoring only 11 points and turning the ball over four times. He followed it up with another 11 against Minnesota. Though the Warriors secured the win, Kuminga’s efficiency left a lot on the table as he converted just 3 of his 11 field goal attempts.

Will Kerr’s comments affect Jonathan Kuminga’s trade value?

JK entered the last season of his rookie deal while negotiations with the team were still underway. However, the Warriors wouldn’t be able to align on Kuminga’s value and he would remain without an extension as the October 21st rookie extension deadline came and went.

This has led many to believe that the youngster could be on his way out of Golden State. Though he would be a restricted free agent in the off-season, the Warriors didn’t want to offer him a contract worth more than $30 million annually. If a team offers him that money, he could just walk away from the Dubs for free.

Therefore, the rumor mill has made him one of the bigger names to look out for ahead of February’s trade deadline. If a package of Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Kuminga can help them land Jimmy Butler, the biggest name in the trade market, the Dubs might just pull the trigger on that.

After all, Kerr’s primary goal right now is to maximize the championship window of an aging Stephen Curry. JK has looked promising in his few appearances as a starter though, and Miami could also be the perfect situation for him to develop.