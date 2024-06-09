“Go to the Mall”: Scottie Barnes Comes Up With Hilarious Advice on How to Get a Girl

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes argues with an official during a game against the Suns at the Footprint Center.

Ever wonder how you can find a girlfriend? Apparently, it is as simple as going out in the world and being bold enough to ask them out. At least Scottie Barnes thinks so. During a live stream, the Raptors forward became a dating expert and relayed rather simple advice to help fill a girlfriend-shaped hole in one’s heart. A fan asked, “I need a girl I’m down bad”. Barnes hilariously called out the fan for not taking the initiative to go outside and increase the chances of finding someone.

Advertisement

As per the Raptors athlete, it isn’t as complicated as it looks but all it takes is going for a walk or hitting the mall,

“It’s so simple, bro. You want a girl, you need a girl, bro. Go find one at the mall like, go to the mall, go walk outside.”

Re-iterating his advice to venture out of one’s home, the 22-year-old also expressed that there are a lot of “good” girls in the mall or outside, thus, it is not difficult to find a romantic association.

Barnes also relayed that one should be bold and ask for their contact number if something clicks. He added, “You see something you like, go get the number, don’t be shy, have some confidence in yourself, simple.”

Scottie Barnes gives some advice on how to get a girl 😅 (via @BASKETBALLonX)pic.twitter.com/8KwwJsyMx5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 9, 2024

Thus, the 6’9” Forward feels that the dating scenario is straightforward. But is it? He is known for providing such humorous nuggets at a regular clip. There have been times when he has come off funny, mostly inadvertently.

Is Scottie Barnes an unintentional comic?

Scottie Barnes has had several bloopers in his short NBA career and produced many rib-tickling moments during the 2024 All-Star Break. As a participant in the skills challenge, he attempted a no-look half-court shot with his back facing the rim. He missed the shot but didn’t miss out on having fun. Besides, he kept missing close-range shots in the HORSE-styled challenge against Tyrese Maxey.

Whether he intentionally missed the paint shots to entertain the fans wasn’t clear but if it was unintentional, he surely was having a rough day at the office. The youngster has also put on a comedy galore during his live streams and doesn’t shy away from rolling out the most hilarious sounds.

During one such moment, when he pulled a Joel Embiid card on a 2k livestream, he quipped about selling the card immediately. Thus, while many of his acts seemed intentional, there are times when he ends up on the hilarious end because of his natural flare towards comedy.